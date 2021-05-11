QuakeCon 2018: Every Reveal and When to Watch

QuakeCon 2018 is starting later this week with Bethesda announcing a schedule packed with gameplay reveals and breaking news on different titles.

The annual Quake-centered Bethesda conference kicks off on Thursday and runs until Sunday, but at-home viewers and attendees will find much more than the Quake series at the Texas-based convention. To do so, you’ll want to consult the full schedule of every event that’s been shared here. Bethesda’s bringing games like Fallout 76 and The Elder Scrolls: Legends to the convention in different capacities be it through panels, tournaments, reveals, or other plans. Even if you’re not able to attend the free convention, you can still watch the reveals through Twitch or Mixer, whichever you prefer.

Bethesda previewed the QuakeCon proceedings by sharing a rundown of what’s to come during the event. From the keynote presentation to the hands-on demos for attendees, here’s everything that you can expect to come out of QuakeCon 2018.

Keynote: The QuakeCon Keynote is back and will feature the highly anticipated gameplay reveal of DOOM Eternal, an expanded look at RAGE 2 gameplay, and breaking news for Quake Champions and other titles. The Keynote will start at 11 am CT on Friday. Tune in to https://mixer.com/bethesda or https://www.twitch.tv/bethesda to watch live!

The DOOM Eternal reveal in particular is one that longtime Bethesda fans will look forward to, the convention yielding the first gameplay reveal for the next DOOM game. Fallout 76 will also be a huge panel during the event, one that could offer some exciting details about how the game’s perks will play into the multiplayer component.

QuakeCon starts this week, and you can see the entire schedule here per Bethesda’s announcement.