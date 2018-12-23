Crazy ‘Rage 2’ Christmas Trailer Revealed

To celebrate Christmas and the holidays, Bethesda has released a brand-new special “RAGEMAS” trailer for Rage 2. And it’s about as ridiculous and over-the-top as you’d expect.

In terms of trailers, it doesn’t offer up much in terms of new gameplay or story details. But it does do a pretty good job at conveying the game’s zany tone that looks like Mad Max meets DOOM and magical mushrooms.

For those that don’t know: Rage 2 is being developed by Avalanche Studios — the makers of Just Cause and Mad Max — with the help of id Software, makers of DOOM and the first Rage game. In other words: the masters of open-world insanity and first-person shooters under one roof. If that doesn’t sell you, I don’t know what will.

“An asteroid has annihilated 80% of the earth’s population, and humanity’s numbers are dwindling,” reads a story synopsis. “Ruthless and bloodthirsty gangs roam the open roads and the tyrannical Authority seek to rule with an iron fist. As Walker, the last Ranger of the wasteland and a threat to their power, you have been robbed of your home and left for dead. Now you’ll have to rage for justice and freedom. With ludicrous vehicle combat, super-powered first-person mayhem, and an open world full of emergent madness, you will tear across an unforgiving wasteland battling sadistic gangs to find the tools and tech needed to crush the oppressive rule of The Authority once and for all.”

Rage 2 is in development for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing this, there’s been no word of a Nintendo Switch port. However, Bethesda has notably brought many of its games to the Switch after the fact, so that might be on the agenda for Rage 2.

The game is poised to release on May 14, 2019, priced at $59.99 USD. It is personally one of my most anticipated games for the year.

