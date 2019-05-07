Rage 2 Only Runs at 900p on Xbox One

Rage 2 is set to arrive in just one week, and now that the game has officially gone gold, it should be smooth sailing from here on out. That said, players are surely getting excited for the open world mayhem that awaits in the upcoming sequel, and now we officially know the kind of specs that the title will entail. When announcing the game’s new gold status, Bethesda also revealed what players can expect when it comes to how Rage 2 performs and what PC owners will need in order to run the id Software and Avalanche Studios adventure, and Xbox One players will be seeing the journey in 900p.

Taking to the Bethesda website, senior community manager Jason Leavey highlighted what sort of resolutions and FPS Rage 2 will be achieving on consoles. PlayStation 4 players will be seeing the game run at 1080p with FPS being capped at 30. Xbox One FPS is also capped at 30, but will only be running at 900p. As for the upgraded versions of the consoles, both the Xbox One X and PlayStation 4 Pro will achieve 1080p at 60 FPS. PC owners, of course, will have uncapped framerates and resolutions will go as far as their system will allows. Below are the recommended and minimum PC specs.

Videos by ComicBook.com

PC Minimum Specifications

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Win7, 8.1, or 10 (64-Bit versions)

Processor: Intel Core i5-3570 or AMD Ryzen 3 1300X

Memory: 8GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GTX 780 3GB or AMD R9 280 3GB

Storage: 50 GB available space

PC Recommended Settings

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Win7, 8.1, or 10 (64-Bit versions)

Processor: Intel Core i7-4770 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X

Memory: 8GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GTX 1070 8GB or AMD Vega 56 8GB

Storage: 50 GB available space

Rage 2 is set to arrive on May 14th for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more on the upcoming title and what it is all about:

“An asteroid has annihilated 80% of the earth’s population, and humanity’s numbers are dwindling. Ruthless and bloodthirsty gangs roam the open roads and the tyrannical Authority seek to rule with an iron fist. As Walker, the last Ranger of the wasteland and a threat to their power, you have been robbed of your home and left for dead. Now you’ll have to rage for justice and freedom. With ludicrous vehicle combat, super-powered first-person mayhem, and an open world full of emergent madness, you will tear across an unforgiving wasteland battling sadistic gangs to find the tools and tech needed to crush the oppressive rule of The Authority once and for all.”

What do you think about all of this? Did you expect Rage 2 to run at a higher resolution on the Xbox One? which platform will you be playing the game on? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

—–

Exciting news, Pokemon fans — A Wild Podcast Has Appeared, the official Pokemon podcast of ComicBook.com, is here! Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

On today’s premiere episode, we talk Detective Pikachu, discuss the new Pokemon Pass app, run down Pokemon Go‘s Legendaries, and more! Make sure to subscribe now to never miss an episode!