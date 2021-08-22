Rainbow Six Extraction Shares Gameplay Details With New Trailer

✖

Rainbow Six Extraction developer Ubisoft Montreal has revealed a bunch of new gameplay details for the upcoming video game, set to release in January 2022, alongside a new trailer breaking them all down. The title, which sees players cooperatively take on the alien threat Archæns, brings a number of iconic Rainbow Six operators to play and featuring a custom progression system for individual operators, 12 evolving maps, 13 mission objectives, almost 100 different guns and gadgets, and more.

Even more specifically, Rainbow Six Extraction will include over 65 weapons and 10 gadgets from Rainbow Six Siege as well as 15 new REACT gadgets exclusive to Rainbow Six Extraction. The 12 maps are spread across four regions -- New York, San Francisco, New Mexico, and Alaska -- and most of the maps are roughly three times as big as Rainbow Six Siege maps. The maps feature various modifiers to ensure no playthrough is ever the same, including different mission objectives like extracting operators and removing infestations and the like. You can check out the new Rainbow Six Extraction gameplay overview trailer for yourself below:

Get a complete look at the fully-featured co-op gameplay experience of #R6Extraction. Whether you go it alone or in a squad of three, no incursion is ever the same.#WhosGotYouR6 pic.twitter.com/NOvGDSd2Gi — Rainbow Six Extraction (@R6Extraction) August 22, 2021

Notably, the Gateway Objective looks particularly gnarly. In it, player squads of one to three players must take on something called a Protean, an Archæn variant that essentially mimics some of the form and functions of playable operators. It's hard to get a sense of just how deadly these Proteans are from the gameplay trailer, but if it is just a hint of what is to come, it seems fair to say that the Proteans will be some of the toughest opponents players will face.

As noted above, Rainbow Six Extraction is set to release in January 2022 for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Amazon Luna, Google Stadia, and PC via the Ubisoft Store and the Ubisoft+ subscription service. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Rainbow Six Extraction right here.

What do you think about what we have seen of Rainbow Six Extraction so far? Are you excited to check it out when it releases later this year? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!