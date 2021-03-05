Rainbow Six Quarantine Insider Reveals Biggest Leak Yet

✖

Last month, a leaker revealed our first look at the gameplay of Rainbow Six Quarantine, Ubisoft's follow-up to Rainbow Six Siege. This month, the leaker followed this up with an information dump over on Reddit about the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC game and its current development state. Included in this information dump are our first details about the game's operators, maps, and more. Unfortunately, what there isn't, is information about a release date.

According to the Reddit leaker, the game will release with 12 maps, with each match on each map lasting roughly 25 to 30 minutes. Meanwhile, most, if not all, of these maps will be playable with the operators from Rainbow Six Siege, with similar customization options when it comes to cosmetics and loadouts. Not only will the operators carry over, but their loadouts will be similar, though the special abilities of some are being tweaked. Providing an example of this, the insider notes Vigil will become undetectable to enemies Lion's drone scan will last significantly longer.

Continuing about operators, the leaker notes each will have individual leveling, and as you would expect, the higher level each is, the better guns and gadgets they will have at their disposal. Further, as the operator progresses, they will unlock "REACT" gear.

In addition to all of this, the leaker relays words of no respawns, an armor system similar to Siege, the ability to reinforce and barricade, health packs scattered across maps, scanning grenades, UV flashlights that highlight enemies behind walls, and having to rescue "dead" operators that died in previous missions.

Lastly, the leaker notes that some enemy types from Outbreak will return, including Grunts and Breachers. And as you would expect, new types are in the works as well. However, even the returning enemies will look a bit different, as the enemy design is more alien and less zombie-like.

At the moment, it's unclear where all of this information comes from. We know the leaker had some type of access to gameplay footage, but that's all we know. As a result, take everything here with a grain of salt.

Rainbow Six Quarantine is scheduled to release sometime this year via the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Right now, official details on the game are scarce, and there's no word of that changing anytime soon.