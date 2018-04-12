Rainbow Six Siege Celebrates Over 30 Million Players

Congratulations to the team behind Rainbow Six Siege as they just reached a huge milestone for the shooter. The Tom Clancy title is now proudly celebrating over 30 million players, making it one of the top multiplayer shooters on the market currently.

The tactical game has been off to an incredibly strong start this year with Operation Chimera in full gear bringing with it more maps, new operators, and tons of new content to experience. What’s even more impressive is that the game, when first launched, actually underperformed in terms of sales. Over numerous updates and fan feedback, the team finally managed to turn the title around and make it something gamers all over the world could enjoy. Over 30 million, in fact:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Thank you to our 30 million players. pic.twitter.com/ffCXkg7fLO — Rainbow Six Siege (@Rainbow6Game) April 12, 2018

“On behalf of the entire team, we wanted to thank every member of our diverse, global community for their support of our game,” mentioned Alexandre Remy, R6 brand manager. “Our players are the most valuable element to our game. Over the last three years we have endeavored to create a solid community built on transparency as we grow and evolve the ever-expanding world of Rainbow: Six Siege. We are so tremendously honored to achieve this milestone, and we will continue to do everything we can to earn each and every new person that decides to play.”

Haven’t checked out Rainbow Six Siege yet for some reason? Here’s why Ubisoft thinks you should give it a shot:

Now is the perfect time to jump into Rainbow Six Siege. The recently launched Operation Chimera marks the beginning of Year 3 and brings new Operators, maps and game updates. You can also participate in Outbreak, the limited-time event that will put you on the offensive as you venture inside the Quarantine Zone to contain a mysterious infection. Outbreak is available to play until April 3rd.

You can save up to 40% off the Standard, Advanced, Gold or Complete editions. All editions no longer require you to pay Renown in-game to unlock attachments or any of the original 20 operators.

Standard Edition: All Game Modes and Maps + Original 20 Operators

Advanced Edition: All Game Modes and Maps + Original 20 Operators + 600 Bonus Rainbow Six Credits + 10 Outbreak Collection Pack

Gold Edition: All Game Modes and Maps + Original 20 Operators + 600 Bonus Rainbow Six Credits + 10 Outbreak Collection Packs + Year 3 Pass

Complete Edition: All Game Modes and Maps + Original 20 Operators + 600 Bonus Rainbow Six Credits + 10 Outbreak Collection Packs + Year 3 Pass + Year 1 & 2, 16 Additional Operators