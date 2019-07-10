Rainbow Six Siege’s Latest Ban Wave Targets Chat Exploiters

A decent number of Rainbow Six Siege players might’ve logged onto the game on Wednesday only to be met with some restrictions on their account. Ubisoft has taken action against players who used an exploit to their own benefit recently, an exploit that involves the chat system and the use of certain symbols to affect other people’s games. The exploit has since been resolved, and depending on how many times a player used it, they’re likely receiving punishments based on their actions.

This exploit which some Siege players have used to their advantage involved using various symbols in the game’s chat system – ones that players wouldn’t typically use – with the intention of either slowing down or crashing another person’s game. Depending on how frequent and severe your exploits were, the amount of time that you’ll be banned will differ.

“These bans are targeting players that abused the chat symbol exploit to crash matches,” Ubisoft said in a post on Reddit. They will have varying lengths, depending on the frequency and severity of the exploit’s usage.”

Beginning tomorrow, we will initiate a ban wave, in accordance with the Code of Conduct, for players abusing exploits. More info: https://t.co/ZQiovsfazQ — Rainbow Six Siege (@Rainbow6Game) July 10, 2019

Ubisoft announced its intentions to roll out a fresh wave of bans the same post on Reddit and through Twitter. The post on the subreddit dedicated to discussions about the game cited a portion of the Rainbow Six Siege code of conduct that’s relevant to the situation and is classified under the “Forbidden Conduct” section.

Forbidden Conduct

The following actions are forbidden, and can lead to a disciplinary action in accordance with the Disciplinary Policy outlined below: Any conduct which interrupts the general flow of Gameplay in the Game client, forum, or any other Ubisoft medium.



“This is our next step towards sanctioning players that knowingly and deliberately take advantage of exploits to the detriment of the overall match,” Ubisoft said.

Exploits have been a popular topic of discussion in Siege in the past few months, though some of them have been resolved recently. Clash is one Operator who’s been at the center of a particular exploit that left the character unplayable for some time, though Ubisoft recently brought her and other features back after working on the exploits.

It’s unclear just how many players this current ban wave will be targeting, but expect the members of the Siege community to let you know when the exploiters find that they’ve been banned.