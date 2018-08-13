Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Getting Another Free Play Weekend For Consoles, PC

Hot on the heels of a new Operator being announced for the game, Ubisoft has confirmed that everyone will be able to try Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege on the house in just a few days’ time.

The company posted the announcement on the Rainbow Six Siege page, with the beta set to kick off on August 16 and running through August 20. The exact times can be found below for each format:

Videos by ComicBook.com

PC: August 16th 17:00 UTC – August 19th 20:00 UTC.

Xbox One: August 16th 07:01 UTC – August 20th 06:59 UTC.

PlayStation 4: August 16th 13:00 UTC – August 20th 13:00 UTC.

As far as how you’ll be able to access the beta, here are the details when it comes to PC, Xbox One and PS4:

PC: Go to your Uplay PC Launcher.

XBOX ONE: The Free Weekend will be available to both Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Live Silver users for the first time! To join in on your Xbox One, visit the Rainbow Six Siege product page on the Xbox Store.

PLAYSTATION 4: Join the Free Weekend on your PlayStation 4 by visiting the Rainbow Six Siege product page on the PlayStation Network. PlayStation Plus membership is required to play online.

In addition, the game will be available for pre-load on PlayStation 4 and through UPlay on PC. Xbox One and Steam/PC will be available once the free weekend begins.

As for what will be available, Ubisoft confirmed the following: “The free version of Rainbow Six Siege offers access to all of the maps, modes and Operators present in the full version, giving you the full Siege experience over the Free Weekend.”

On top of that, the full game will be on sale on all platforms throughout the weekend, though specific discounts weren’t provided at the time of the report. And yes, your full progress in the free weekend will carry over to the full game so you don’t have to start all over again.

It’s a good chance to take the game for a test drive, and will also let you check out the forthcoming Operation Grim Sky content that’s set to drop on August 17 on the house. Jump in and enjoy!

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.