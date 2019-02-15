‘Rainbow Six Siege’ Introduces Two New Operators, Gridlock and Mozzie

A new season for Rainbow Six Siege players is on the horizon as Ubisoft braces to introduce players to new operators and new experiences with Operation Burnt Horizon. Now that we’ve had our first tease of the new map, it’s time to meet the new faces we’ll be seeing with the new year.

“Gridlock and Mozzie are mates from way back,” mentions Ubisoft in a recent blog post. “From the first time they met at a robot destruct-o-rama in their teens to a few years later when Mozzie convinced Grid to join the Defence Force, they stayed in constant but distant contact. It wasn’t until they were called in to help fight one of the century’s largest bushfires that they really clicked. They’ve been deployed together ever since.”

Tori “Gridlock” Tallyo was your average farm girl growing up with a fierce loyalty to her family and her duty. It was on the farm that she learned how to shape herself into a strong leader, yet her induction into the SASR wasn’t exactly what she had in mind.

Ubisoft added, “Max “Mozzie” Goose is her opposite. Affectionately known as a “show pony” there’s no mistaking when he walks into a room. He can talk for hours about the wild stunts he’s pulled… But at the end of the day it’s his exceptional work ethic and ability to integrate with any team – as well as his unnecessary yet spectacular derring-do – that made him a candidate for Rainbow.”

With both members officially signed up and ready for action, they weren’t exactly ready for the specific trial ahead. According to the studio, they weren’t ready “for the first time they’re going to be facing off against each other. As an Attacker, Gridlock will be deploying her Trax Stingers – originally designed to stop pursuing vehicles in their tracks – to add a new dimension to her team’s control of their surroundings. And Mozzie, as a Defender, will deploy his Pest to make the enemy think twice about their intel gathering strategies.”

Players will be able to see the two of them in action for themselves when Operation Burnt Horizon goes live and a full reveal on February 17th.

