Rainbow Six Siege Reveals Operation Para Bellum Release Date

Rainbow Six Siege’s latest Operation called Para Bellum is now scheduled to launch on June 7 with two new Operators, another map, and more welcome changes.

Previewed by Ubisoft several times ahead of its official reveal, the patch notes for Operation Para Bellum are now available as announced through the Rainbow Six Siege Twitter account. The two new Operators that were revealed are Alibi and Maestro, both of them defenders this time. Their full loadouts can be seen through the official patch notes, but you can check out their unique abilities below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Alibi

“GADGET: PRISMA – Prisma projects holograms identical to Alibi in an idle position. If you shoot or touch the holograms, you’ll be marked and pinged for the next few seconds. If Prisma is deployed outside, a false “Defender Outside” warning is triggered for Attackers. To add an element of surprise, Prisma conceals the identity of any Defender who ventures outside. Any bullet, melee, or explosives damages Prisma, and will shoot through the hologram. Be careful not to stand too close.”

Maestro

“GADGET: EVIL EYE – Maestro uses a remote-controlled turret firing high-energy laser beams. Once affixed to the floor or wall, Maestro can remote-surveil and provide overwatch in a location through the swivel-mounted camera. When the camera device breaks open to fire a laser beam the core is exposed to damage. Otherwise, the turret is unaffected by bullets and melee. Lastly, Evil Eye can see through smoke.”

Operation Para Bellum is a go for Thursday, June 7th. →https://t.co/6ALfM6Qdyz pic.twitter.com/Eb9P1Q4ETA — Rainbow Six Siege (@Rainbow6Game) June 4, 2018

Amid the details about Operator balance and the new Villa map which can be seen in the trailer above, the patch notes also included details deeper in the “Improvements” section about Xbox One X and PlayStation 4 Pro enhancements. The resolution of the game has been increased on both consoles with further work being done to implement dynamic render scaling.

“We have increased the resolution to 1728p on the Xbox One X, and 1440p on the PlayStation 4 Pro, while maintaining 50% render scaling (same as before). We are currently working on dynamically increasing the render scaling when performance allows it. This will allow for better render quality in low-complexity scenes, while maintaining 60 fps at all times by adjusting the render scaling dynamically. We do not have an ETA for when this additional dynamic render scaling will be implemented.”

Operation Para Bellum is scheduled to release for all players on June 7.