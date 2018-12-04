‘Rainbow Six Siege’ Operation Wind Bastion Goes Live With New Operator Tweaks

After weeks of Ubisoft sharing what Rainbow Six Siege players had to look forward to with Operation Wind Bastion, the latest update taking fans to Morocco is now here. With a new maps, two new operations, and massive changes to the playlists, there’s a lot to love with the new season.

With the update going live today at 9 AM ET, Ubisoft took to their blog to share what’s new with the operators themselves and what’s changed with the game itself to prep for the latest addition.

GAMEPLAY

Fixed – Users are experiencing a large amount of crashes on Xbox One & PS4 since Y3S3.

Fixed – Claymores can be picked up after detonating at the right moment.

Fixed – Reinforcing a hatch with a defuser planted on it will cause the defuser to fall.

Fixed – Russian rainbow ACOG sight (they stopped talking to Bandit).

Fixed – User teleports when placing a gadget after interacting with the hostage.

Fixed – If the player shoots the reinforced wall, the muzzle flash and the bullet trail will pass through.

Fixed – Melee attack animation is broken during replays.

Fixed – Players can exploit macros to increase their rate of fire on certain weapons.

Fixed – Electricity VFX can be seen through the floor.

OPERATORS

ALIBI

Fixed – Prisma deployment issues can cause Alibi’s Prisma to get stuck in surfaces.

– Prisma deployment issues can cause Alibi’s Prisma to get stuck in surfaces. Fixed – Alibi’s hologram doesn’t detect enemies if they’re in Tachanka’s LMG turret.

BANDIT

Fixed – Attackers don’t receive damage when hitting an electrified surface with melee attacks.

– Attackers don’t receive damage when hitting an electrified surface with melee attacks. Fixed – Some throwable gadgets can move through Electified Barbed Wire without receiving damage.

BLITZ

Fixed – Blitz shield disappears instantly after the shield is switched while in ADS.

CAPITAO

Fixed – When Capitao’s Lethal Bolt is shot directly on a wall, the fire FX is not blocked and DMG is still dealt on the other side of the wall.

CASTLE

Fixed – Castle can melee kill an opponent through an Armored Panel that was deployed over barbed wire.

– Castle can melee kill an opponent through an Armored Panel that was deployed over barbed wire. Fixed – Players aren’t awarded a score when destroying Castle’s Armor Panels with non-explosive methods.

CLASH

Fixed – Clash loses partial functionality after pressing the primary gadget button during a guard break.

DOC

Fixed – If a player is hit by Doc’s stim pistol shot while under the effect of Echo’s sonic burst, the heal VFX will cut the sonic burst effect.

ECHO

Fixed – Yokai’s Sonic Burst Distortion Effect causes the black background to appear on the side of the screen.

– Yokai’s Sonic Burst Distortion Effect causes the black background to appear on the side of the screen. Fixed – Consecutively using sonic bursts on the same target with Yokai will not refresh the Deafen effect.

– Consecutively using sonic bursts on the same target with Yokai will not refresh the Deafen effect. Fixed – Yokai’s Sonic burst effect animation is not present for Echo in third person.

FROST

Fixed – Frost Traps can be partially hidden by carpets on certain maps.

– Frost Traps can be partially hidden by carpets on certain maps. Fixed – Frost Welcome Mat’s cannot be deployed in a certain spots in 2F South Hallway of Coastline.

– Frost Welcome Mat’s cannot be deployed in a certain spots in 2F South Hallway of Coastline. Fixed – Frost Welcome Mats are difficult to deploy in 2F rail platform area of Theme Park.

– Frost Welcome Mats are difficult to deploy in 2F rail platform area of Theme Park. Fixed – Frost Welcome Mat clips with the rug from Coastline 2F Hallway if the rug is damaged.

HIBANA

Fixed – No sound when detonating Hibana’s X-Kairos charges.

IQ

Fixed – IQ’s RED Scanner moves too much when shooting her pistol (now less floppy).

– IQ’s RED Scanner moves too much when shooting her pistol (now less floppy). Fixed – Electronics are sometimes not highlighted when on the edge of IQ’s detector.

JAGER

Fixed – Unable to pick up Jäger’s ADS if deployed under a Control Terminal in 2F Control Room of Theme Park.

MAESTRO

Fixed – Maestro’s Evil Eye cannot scan or ping through smoke grenades/Capitao’s Smoke Bolt.

– Maestro’s Evil Eye cannot scan or ping through smoke grenades/Capitao’s Smoke Bolt. Fixed – The Loadout description for the Alda 5.56 has not been updated to reflect the weapon’s patch changes (now updated).

MAVERICK

Fixed – Maverick is able to break the frames on windows with his gadget, leaving the glass floating in the air.

YING

Fixed – When placing a Candela on a barricade, Ying’s hand is visible from the other side, revealing her position.

– When placing a Candela on a barricade, Ying’s hand is visible from the other side, revealing her position. Fixed – Holding Ying’s Candela gadget applies the blue filter on all the headgears that have the same glass material.

LEVEL DESIGN

Fixed – Players can vault into red toolboxes on any map.

– Players can vault into red toolboxes on any map. Fixed – Players lose operator functionality when trying to descend a ladder when another operator is nearby.

BANK

Fixed – Users can peek inside EXT Sewer by of Bank.

– Users can peek inside EXT Sewer by of Bank. Fixed – Cameras and C4 can be thrown through the ceiling of 1F Archives on Bank.

– Cameras and C4 can be thrown through the ceiling of 1F Archives on Bank. Fixed – Players can hide under a desk in 1F Tellers’ Office and make it difficult to hit them with bullets.

BORDER

Fixed – Operator can get stuck between the printer and the table at 2FOffice on Border.

– Operator can get stuck between the printer and the table at 2FOffice on Border. Fixed – Player can vault inside ceiling of EXT pedestrian customs on Border.

– Player can vault inside ceiling of EXT pedestrian customs on Border. Fixed – Defender can hide bulletproof cameras inside the walls on Border.

CHALET

Fixed – Attacker can hide in trees next to 2F office balcony on Chalet.

CLUBHOUSE

Fixed – Defenders can vault to the roof outside on Clubhouse.

– Defenders can vault to the roof outside on Clubhouse. Fixed – The vault prompt to the stage lose functionality after reinforcing the wall between 1F Stage and 1F Stock Room of ClubHouse.

– The vault prompt to the stage lose functionality after reinforcing the wall between 1F Stage and 1F Stock Room of ClubHouse. Fixed – Operators with shields clip through the handrails of ClubHouse.

COASTLINE

Fixed – Ying’s Candela and Fuze’s cluster charge don’t penetrate the entire floor at 2F Theater room on Coastline, causing the charges to detonate inside the floor.

CONSULATE

Fixed – The door barricade at EXT Front Door breaks certain vault angle between the stone pillars at EXT Front Alley on Consulate.

– The door barricade at EXT Front Door breaks certain vault angle between the stone pillars at EXT Front Alley on Consulate. Fixed – Rubberbanding effects after vaulting over yellow steps in Consulate Garage.

– Rubberbanding effects after vaulting over yellow steps in Consulate Garage. Fixed – Attacker can hide a drone inside the walls of 1F visa office on Consulate.

– Attacker can hide a drone inside the walls of 1F visa office on Consulate. Fixed – Drone clips through the wall on Consulate, allowing Drone to see inside.

HEREFORD BASE

Fixed – Textures between reinforceable and indestructible walls in Hereford Base allow bullets to pass through.

KAFE

Fixed – Defenders are able to vault on the window frame of Kafe 2F Fireplace Hall.

– Defenders are able to vault on the window frame of Kafe 2F Fireplace Hall. Fixed – Valkyrie can place a cam on the ceiling of 1F Bakery on Kafe.

OREGON

Fixed – Occasionally operators will remain stuck between two metal barrels at Oregon EXT Junkyard.

– Occasionally operators will remain stuck between two metal barrels at Oregon EXT Junkyard. Fixed – Drones run into invisible collision under the bed in Oregon of 2F Dorm Main Hall.

– Drones run into invisible collision under the bed in Oregon of 2F Dorm Main Hall. Fixed – Defenders are unable to disable the defuser if it is planted next to the mattress in 2F Watch Tower in Oregon.

SKYSCRAPER

Fixed – Operators clip through the rail above the stairs on 2F Hallway on Skyscraper.

THEMEPARK

Fixed – Attackers can plant the defuser on top of an arcade machine at 1F drug lab on Themepark.

VILLA

Fixed – player can destroy the ceiling under the indestructible floor at 1F dining room.

YACHT

Fixed – User encounters an invisible collision at 3F Lounge in Yacht.

USER EXPERIENCE

Fixed – In some cases, players will receive a “Game Full” error when matchmaking.

– In some cases, players will receive a “Game Full” error when matchmaking. Fixed – Voice chat icon remains active after a team member stops speaking.

– Voice chat icon remains active after a team member stops speaking. Fixed – User that Join-in-Progress in Casual cannot ID operators.

– User that Join-in-Progress in Casual cannot ID operators. Fixed – Hovering over a gamemode after clicking the other one will lead the user to the wrong mode matchmaking.

– Hovering over a gamemode after clicking the other one will lead the user to the wrong mode matchmaking. Fixed – Players are sometimes able to reconnect to the Ranked match after receiving a teamkill penalty.

– Players are sometimes able to reconnect to the Ranked match after receiving a teamkill penalty. Fixed – The “Find Another Match” button flashes when players leave the match.

– The “Find Another Match” button flashes when players leave the match. Fixed – [XB1] User is able to hear teammates in the game even if he is in a private Xbox Party Chat.

– [XB1] User is able to hear teammates in the game even if he is in a private Xbox Party Chat. Fixed – The newest Cosmetic Bundles show up at the end of the Bundles list in shop (will now show up in descending order).

– The newest Cosmetic Bundles show up at the end of the Bundles list in shop (will now show up in descending order). Fixed – Player profile stats and details are not updating properly.

