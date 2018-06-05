Rainbow Six Siege Removes Controversial Map From Ranked Playlist

Rainbow Six Siege will no longer feature the Tower map in the game’s Ranked Playlist once Operation Para Bellum releases and Year 3 Season 2 begins.

Shortly after announcing the release date of Operation Para Bellum and providing players with the full patch notes, the Rainbow Six Siege Twitter account shared news that the Tower map would be pulled from the Ranked Playlist. Ubisoft provided a list of reasons detailed below that explained why the game’s team felt that the map didn’t adhere to the standards of the rest of the maps.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We will be removing Tower from the Ranked Playlist at the start of Year 3 Season 2, Operation Para Bellum,” the Rainbow Six Siege announcement said.

The following reasons were listed as ways that Tower didn’t fulfil the goal of a ranked map:

Tower’s overall balance is not where we want it to be for a Ranked playlist.

Due to the size of the map, roamers have an unfair advantage as it takes a significant amount of time to drone and clear the map.

Our Level Design team direction lends itself to more vertical gameplay.

Tower does not include the competitive design learnings that we have applied to other maps, such as the buffed Clubhouse and Villa.

Many areas are too dark for optimal performance.

Difficult to play in a group that does not work together regularly.

At the start of Operation Para Bellum, we will be removing Tower from the Ranked Playlist. Find the details of this decision in our article here > https://t.co/YNijXaqMu7 pic.twitter.com/A8UPu5aXlx — Rainbow Six Siege (@Rainbow6Game) June 5, 2018

The map was added to Rainbow Six Siege’s rotation of maps in the Ranked Playlist with the release of Operation White Noise, but it’s been a controversial one since making its debut. While commending the map’s appealing visuals, many players didn’t seem to enjoy it from a gameplay perspective with complaints referencing the map’s many doors and corners to check. Players within the Rainbow Six Siege subreddit were quick to share multiple posts about the quality of the map with several suggesting that it shouldn’t be in the Ranked Playlist. A change.org petition was even created in an effort to urge Ubisoft to remove Tower from the game entirely, though the petition only garnered a meager 24 signatures.

Tower won’t be removed until Operation Para Bellum kicks off though, so if you did enjoy the map in your more competitive matches, you’ve still got a few days to enjoy it. It’ll only be available outside of the Ranked games after the new Operation releases, but you can still enjoy the 11 Ranked maps that are still in the rotation, all of which are listed here.