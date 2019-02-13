‘Rainbow Six Siege’ Trailer Reveals Operation Burnt Horizon Map

Rainbow Six Siege’s next chapter of content is called “Operation Burnt Horizon” and brings with it a new map called “Outback” that Ubisoft recently previewed in a new trailer.

Outback is the 21st map Ubisoft has created for Rainbow Six Siege and is one that it says is “a homage to all the dusty service stations that populate the forgotten highways of Australia,” according to the trailer’s description which accompanied the reveal. Previewing the map in the trailer above, Ubisoft showed off a run-down motel, a mechanical bull, and lots of kangaroo crossing signs in a quick walkthrough of the new battlegrounds.

Ubisoft’s post which accompanied the map trailer gave insight into the design of the map and how it’s laid out.

“We divided the map into three distinct sections – the Garage, the Motel, and the Restaurant – and put a lot of effort into making sure each section is recognisable, even from far away,” assistant level design director Jacques Wong explained. “There are specific colours for each section, and we used lighting and geometry to direct the player’s gaze to where they need to go.”

The new Operation and the map which accompanies it will kick off Year Four Season One as the game moves into its fourth year of play with new Operators and maps being added throughout the past few seasons. These two new Operators which will be added in Burnt Horizon are from the SASR, one of them an Attacker and the other a Defender, Ubisoft revealed not long ago in a preview of the new Operation.

“One’s a stoic Attacker who’s just there to get the job done, and the other is a quick-witted Defender who’s in it for the guts and glory,” Ubisoft said about the two Operators. “Two old mates from way back, they’ve signed up with Rainbow to bring a little Aussie know-how to the other side of the world. This includes a new device that’ll keep roaming Defenders on their toes, and one that’ll leave Attackers at a bit of a loss.”

No further details have been shared on these two Operators to explain exactly what they’ll do, so the map trailer above is the best look anyone’s gotten of the new Operation so far.

The contents of this Operation weren’t a complete surprise to players though with a leak from the start of January revealing what’s now confirmed to be two Australian Operators. Details from that leak alleged that the Attacker was named Gridlock while the Defender was named Mozzie. Descriptions of the equipment the two would supposedly use appears to line up well with Ubisoft’s descriptions above, so it appears this leak was a credible one.