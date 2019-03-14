Rajkot Ban Results In 10 PUBG Arrests for Playing the Game

Rajkot police have banned PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds and the Momo Challenge in an effort to curb violent behavior among youth, which has unfortunately resulted in the arrest of 10 PUBG players just recently.

According to a report from Indian Express, the police have begun to seize mobile devices as per their investigation, citing that the game “is highly addictive and the accused were so engrossed in playing them that they could not even notice our team approaching them.”

Six of the ten arrested were under-graduate students according ot reports following the official ban that took place on March 6th. “But it is a bailable offence. People have been booked but there is nothing like arrest in it. In the procedure, they will be shown as immediately bailed out by police. The case will go to the courts and there will be a trial for not following the notification issued,” said Police Commissioner Manoj Agrawal to the Indian Express.

Three of the men were arrested on Wednesday, “Our team caught these youths red-handed. They were taken into custody after they were found playing the PUBG game. We have registered two cases against them under IPC Section 188 for violating the notification issued by Police Commissioner and under Section 35 of the Rajkot police arrests 10 for playing PUBG despite ban Gujarat Police Act,” said Special Operations Group (SGO) police inspector Rohit Raval.

The police also checked the mobile history of those affected, verifying that the game was still being played. The push that made this ban notification was the recently revived Momo Challenge. Though the “Suicide Game” originally had roots that caused concern, the most recent rash of viral exposure came out of a YouTube hoax.

“It has come to our notice from various media that PUBG game, MOMO challenge is leading to a violent attitude among youth. The game is also having an impact on studies as well as behaviour, conduct and language of children and youth… Keeping in mind public safety security and to maintain law and order, I hereby impose a ban on playing PUBG game/MOMO challenge,” read the original notification.

