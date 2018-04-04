New Rampage Clip Released

A new Rampage clip has been released that shows Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson teaming up with his gorilla friend George.

The Rampage clip comes from the Jimmy Kimmel Live show where Jimmy Kimmel had Johnson on as a guest to discuss Rampage. While George is exposed to mutations and grows to a massive size just like the other monsters, Johnson’s character in Rampage has a special bond with George and teams up with the gorilla to take on the mutated crocodile shown in the clip. George striking the crocodile with a part of a destructed building is a scene that’s been previewed before, but this clip shows what leads up to that action shot while Johnson and George converse.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With the movie being based so heavily around the three monsters, the CGI for Rampage has to be on-point. Kimmel complimented the CGI effects in the movie which led to Johnson responding by naming Weta Digital as the company responsible for CGI effects, a group that’s worked on other hits like the Lord of the Rings series in the past.

“It was fantastic,” Johnson said. “We had Weta who obviously, as many of you know, created Lord of the Rings and Avatar. They were so inspired by this.”

Actors working alongside CGI companions also isn’t unusual to find in films, but George and the rest of the monsters are a bit bigger than usual CGI creations that actors and actresses have to work alongside. While other movies may use tennis balls or green screens to help meet their CGI needs, Rampage used motion capture.

“A lot of times in CGI movies, there’s a tennis ball or a green screen,” Johnson told Kimmel. “But in this movie, we used motion capture.”

Images of the motion capture process used in Rampage have been shared earlier in the movie’s production when Johnson shared images of actor Jason Liles who plays George in the movie. To prepare for the role of playing a gorilla, Johnson said that Liles spent a great deal of time studying the animals and their mannerisms.

“We have somebody who studied gorillas and their movements, their mannerisms, their emotions for over a year. His name is Jason Liles. He’s six-foot-nine, he gets in this inredible suit, he has motion capture cameras everywhere, and he was my gorilla. He was my best friend George.”

Rampage is scheduled to be released in theaters and in IMAX on April 20.