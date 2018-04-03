Rampage Film Under Fire as Director Uwe Boll Threatens to Sue

While many of us are looking forward to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Rampage, not all of us are as enthused about the upcoming adaptation. The director behind BloodRayne, Far Cry, House of the Dead, and many other adaptations has a few words to say about the new film and none of them are kind.

Director Uwe Boll went on his own ‘rampage’ via social media to lay into Warner Bros about their latest project, even going as far as threatening to sue them! So why the salt? You may not know, but Boll made his own film titled Rampage and though it has absolutely nothing to do with this project, he doesn’t care. He took to Twitter to launch fire at the “fake” Rampage movie and … it got awkwardly ugly, fast.

Fuck this new fake Rampage movie. Uwe Boll is going to sue Warner Bros. asshole. Totally serious. Will update soon. — Uwe Boll (@UweBollRaw) March 23, 2018

OK. Press Release on front page of https://t.co/zGaQq3Kxa1 ”Uwe Boll goes on a Rampage against Warner Bros. Rampage” – share it across the internet. The public has a right to know! You rip Uwe Boll off, then you go to the tribunals! pic.twitter.com/MAtWGKIDKz — Uwe Boll (@UweBollRaw) March 23, 2018

He even took it a step further by digging in deep over at his website:

“We are living now in a world where Independent Movies are dead and the big players only are making all the money. That they then use developed brands and ideas from established series such as my Rampage films in order to make even more money is unfair but typical. The new RAMPAGE movie will shrink my brand and my revenues I can make in the future with my RAMPAGE movies. It also confuses the audience! I want that WARNERS change the title, especially because the new movie has nothing to do with a RAMPAGE and looks more like Jumanji 2 and is one of those typical feelgood, popcorn bullshit movies that the studios use to brainwash America even more! All these kind of movies including Transformers, Avengers are helping the military industrial complex in America to win and have retards like Trump be American President who would say that the earth is flat as soon they think they can benefit from this!”

As evident in many of his replies to fans, it doesn’t seem like Mr. Boll is aware that this is a video game film adaptation and in no way relevant to his previous works. We’re not sure where this is going to go, but it’s definitely not pretty. He even took a few pot shots at the Ready Player One film out now. Warner Bros, at this time, has yet to make a public comment.