The Rock Denies ‘Rampage’ Moved Because of ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

Last night we reported that Rampage had shifted its release date back a week to April 13. Originally, Rampage was slated to launch on April 20, but that would have only given it a week before the launch of Avengers: Infinity War. Word on the street is that Warner Bros. wanted to give Rampage a little more breathing room before Infinity War storms the box office, but this morning Dwayne Johnson is refuting that sentiment with signature sass and confidence. This is what he had to say in a post on Instagram:

His post is more than a little tongue-in-cheek, and it seems pretty obvious that the shift in release date definitely was inspired by the early launch of Infinity War, but in the end, both fans and Johnson are pretty happy with the way everything is turning out. He and Warner Bros. believe that this new arrangement will give the casts, the studios, and most importantly the fans all of the time they need to enjoy both of these fantastic films.

In the film, Johnson plays primatologist Davis Okoye who has a close bond with a silverback gorilla named George. A scientific experiment goes predictably and horribly wrong and mutates George into a raging beast, and he’s not the only one. Multiple animals have been transformed into terrifying destructive monsters, and they’re destroying North America.

Now Okoye (Johnson) has a twofold mission: Stop these beasts from destroying the country, and save George from being destroyed. Get ready to laugh; get ready to cry; get ready to chew popcorn with your mouth open and stomp your feet like a savage as you relish in the over-the-top CG destruction. It’s going to be a wild ride.