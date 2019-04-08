More ‘Ratchet and Clank’ Reportedly Coming to PS4

In 11 years, across the PlayStation 2 and PlayStation 3, Sony Interactive Entertainment released 13 different Ratchet and Clank products, many of which were fully-fledged new releases. Since 2013, it’s released one Ratchet and Clank game: a remake of the original on PlayStation 4 in 2016. This means we’ve only received one Ratchet and Clank game this generation, which is crazy when you step back and look at how many titles starring the Lombax and his robot sidekick were released the last two generations. That said, it looks like we may actually get more of the duo before the PS4 rides off into the sunset and is replaced by the PS5.

During a recent episode of the Knockback podcast, former IGN editor and Kinda Funny co-founder Colin Moriarty, talked about Ratchet and Clank, saying, “You haven’t seen the last of Ratchet and Clank on PS4.” Now, this doesn’t seem to be speculation from Moriarty, but rather a cryptic tease of sorts. How would Moriarty have such a scoop you ask? Well, during his time at IGN Moriarty led the site’s PlayStation division, and in the process, accumulated numerous sources within Sony Interactive Entertainment, its first-party studios, and the studios it works with, like Insomniac Games, makers of Ratchet and Clank. In other words, Moriarty has his sources. Further, he’s never been one to carelessly add to the rumor mill or tease something he’s not 100 percent positive on.

What’s also interesting is that Moriarty has teased in the past that there’s a fairly substantial PlayStation 4 exclusive in the works from a second-party studio that hasn’t been announced yet. Could this be a new Ratchet and Clank? I don’t know, but it fits the bill.

Of course, like any report or tease, this should still be taken with a grain of salt. Moriarty may know something we don’t, but until we hear official word from Sony itself, I wouldn’t advise going the bookies on any of this.

