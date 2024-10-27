Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Gets First New Update Since 2022

PlayStation and developer Insomniac Games have released the first new update for Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart in two years. For the most part, Insomniac has been done with its work on Rift Apart for quite some time. Outside of releasing a PC version in 2023, the PS5 version of the latest Ratchet & Clank game hasn’t been touched in a very, very long time. Fortunately, for those looking for a new reason to return to the game, it has finally come about with this new patch.

As of this moment, update 1.005.000 for Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is available to be downloaded on PS5. This patch notably paves the way for the arrival of the PS5 Pro, which is set to launch on November 7th. To that end, Insomniac has added a handful of new graphical options which will take advantage of the upgraded PlayStation 5 console.

Outside of these PS5 Pro specific tweaks, virtually nothing else has changed with Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. Insomniac has made one additional fix to the game that is related to fur wetness on Ratchet during certain cutscenes. Other than this, Rift Apart is the same as it was before in terms of playable content.

You can view the full patch notes for this new Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart attached below.

THE NEW GRAPHICS MODES

PERFORMANCE PRO (Default for PlayStation 5 Pro)

This mode targets a smooth 60 frames per second while retaining the image quality of the standard Fidelity mode through use of PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR). All ray-tracing (RT) features are on, including ray-traced reflections, ray-tracing on water, and ray-traced window interiors. This mode is recommended for most players.



FIDELITY PRO

This mode targets 30 frames per second for players who want to experiment with new ray-tracing graphical features. These new features can be tuned individually to reach higher intermediate frame rates, especially when using the “VRR” or “120 Hz Display Mode” options. Pedestrian and traffic density may be increased in some areas, and fine hair detail is increased.

NEW GRAPHICAL TOGGLES

RT Reflections: Medium (Performance) / High (Fidelity default)

Set the quality level for ray-traced reflections. The “Medium” setting ray-traces at half render resolution, and the “High” setting ray-traces at full render resolution. The “High” setting will also improve smoothness of animation in reflections. Only available in the “Fidelity Pro” graphics mode.

RT Ambient Occlusion : Off (Performance) / Medium / High (Fidelity default)

Use ray-tracing to compute additional ambient occlusion lighting information. The “Medium” setting uses that information to augment screen-space ambient occlusion. The “High” setting also adds a screen-space GI bounce for additional ambient lighting information. The visual impact of this feature will vary greatly based on the scene.

MISCELLANEOUS FIXES