Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Reveals New Gameplay Footage via PlayStation State of Play

PlayStation held a new State of Play presentation today which was largely focused on Insomniac Games' upcoming action-adventure title Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. Although we've seen a fair amount of the PlayStation 5 iteration of this long-running franchise at this point in time, this represents our longest look that we've had so far of the gameplay found within Rift Apart.

The first half of this gameplay demo focused on Ratchet himself and showed him venturing through the new location known as Nefarious City. This section of the gameplay footage showed off some of the opening hours of the game and showed off more of what the story will have in store. It also presented some of the basics of combat and platforming that players will have to do in the game, in addition to some more of the dimension-jumping that will take place.

The second portion of the presentation then honed-in on Rivet, who is the new playable female Lombax in Rift Apart. Much like the Ratchet gameplay, this portion of the demo showed off a lot more combat to go along with some of the new weapons that will be in the rotation. Ratchet & Clank has always been a series that features a ton of unique guns, and that looks to be no different here in Rift Apart. Thanks to the new DualSense controller as well, it seems like this will be the most engaging Ratchet & Clank game we have seen so far.

As a whole, Rift Apart continues to frankly look excellent. While it has taken some time to arrive, this might be one of the first must-have experiences on the PS5. Fortunately, the final release isn't too far off as Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will launch on June 11, solely for PS5.

So what did you think about this new gameplay from Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart from State of Play? Are you going to be picking the game up on day one when it arrives in just a few more weeks?