Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Previews Incredible Day One Patch

✖

Insomniac Games just made the wait until Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart all the more difficult by giving us a look at what the game's Day One update will have in store. While most patches that coincide with the launch of any given game might just contain some standard bug fixes, the initial update for Rift Apart will instead make the title perform better than it does in its base version.

Shared on social media, Insomniac Games showcased some new gameplay footage from Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart which gives us our first look at the game's Performance and Performance Ray Tracing modes. Unlike the standard Resolution mode (which will prioritize the game's resolution over everything else) these two modes will instead allow Rift Apart to run at 60 frames per second. The second mode in mention will even allow the game to hit this performance level while also still enabling ray tracing, which is usually something that isn't available in performance modes of this type.

Players who update #RatchetPS5 on launch day gain access to our Performance & Performance RT Modes. Enjoy a sneak peek at 60fps gameplay with ray-tracing enabled! pic.twitter.com/85ecP4LDZl — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) June 5, 2021

This is the second time that Insomniac Games has given PS5 owners three different gameplay modes to choose from in one of their releases. Just last year with Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, the studio implemented these same features. The Performance mode with ray tracing, however, didn't come to Miles Morales until a bit after launch. With Ratchet & Clank, the mode will be implemented from the start, which is excellent to see.

If you like what you've seen from this new gameplay footage, you luckily won't have to wait much longer to get your hands on Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. The game is finally set to release in just under a week on Friday, June 11 and will be exclusive to PlayStation 5. Be sure to stay tuned to ComicBook.com in the future as we'll have a review to share with you on the title in due time as well.

Are you picking up Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart next week? Let me know either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.