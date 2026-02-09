Red Dead Redemption 2 PS5 and Xbox Series X Release Finally Coming Soon, Claims Report

A new report has claimed that the long-awaited PS5 and Xbox Series X/S version of Rockstar’s Red Dead Redemption 2 will finally be coming soon. Although Rockstar already has the biggest game of 2026 on the horizon with Grand Theft Auto VI, that hasn’t stopped requests for an improved version of RDR2 from continuing to pour in. Luckily, for those who continue to long for this new Red Dead release, it sounds like it could finally be materializing in the months ahead.

According to video game industry insider NatetheHate, the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S editions of Red Dead Redemption 2 are on track to release in 2026. Further insight on this launch wasn’t provided, but if true, this tells us that Rockstar is planning to have two substantial launches this year. In all likelihood, these new versions of RDR2 would drop before the arrival of Grand Theft Auto VI in November, which means that we could hear official word from Rockstar before long on this matter.

As far as I know, RDR2 is this year. — NateTheHate2 (@NateTheHate2) February 5, 2026

Perhaps the biggest question surrounding next-gen upgrades for Red Dead Redemption 2 is whether or not they would be available for free or if they would require some form of payment. Based on Rockstar’s history, the latter option seems to be the most likely, as the developer has rarely provided free upgrade paths for some of its previous games. The most obvious instance of this would be with Grand Theft Auto V, which was remastered/ported not once, but twice, to newer hardware. On each occasion, Rockstar required purchasers to pay for these new editions rather than upgrade for free from one platform to the next.

A New Version of RDR2 Is Very Much Needed

While Red Dead Redemption 2 is already a fantastic game, it would benefit greatly from being on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. The open-world western was released near the tail end of the previous console generation, and while it still looks great, it was somewhat limited by its hardware. By bringing it to current platforms, Rockstar could greatly improve the visuals and performance of RDR2 and would solidify its place as one of the best-looking games ever.

Personally speaking, I’ve been holding off diving back into Red Dead Redemption 2 until this presumed upgrade finally releases. Assuming that many others around the globe feel the same way, then Rockstar stands to benefit greatly by this new version of the game if it does indeed release this year.

What do you think?