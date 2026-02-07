GTA 6 Update Seemingly Confirms When Rockstar Games Will Release Gameplay Trailer

A new GTA 6 update from Rockstar Games has seemingly confirmed the release window of the long-awaited GTA 6 gameplay trailer. So far, Rockstar Games has revealed two Grand Theft Auto VI trailers, but both have been cinematic story and tone pieces. There has been no gameplay shown so far. And it looks like fans of the Rockstar series are going to be waiting a little bit before they get their first look at GTA 6 gameplay.

Those who remember the build-up to the release of Red Dead Redemption 2 — Rockstar Games’ last release — will remember that the first gameplay trailer for the game wasn’t revealed until August 9, about two months before the release of the game in October. Meanwhile, recently, Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of Rockstar Games, confirmed that GTA 6‘s big marketing push will commence in the summer. To this end, the third cinematic trailer will probably be revealed at the start of the summer, and the gameplay trailer will arrive sometime in August, just like what happened with its open-world western predecessor.

There are two bits of context to consider when evaluating this prediction. One, GTA 6 could be delayed again. If it is, we won’t be getting the gameplay trailer this summer. It will be held for closer to release. It’s also worth considering that the GTA 6 release date is November 19, the following month from the Red Dead Redemption 2 release date. This could push the gameplay trailer into September.

All of this is based on the assumption that Rockstar Games is going to repeat its marketing approach from Red Dead Redemption 2. That said, not only is it a developer of patterns, but it also seemingly confirmed as much when it confirmed that the summer will be the starting point for its big marketing push. To this end, August, or perhaps September, is almost certainly when the GTA 6 gameplay trailer is going to be released.

Grand Theft Auto VI is set to release worldwide on November 19 via the PC, PS5, PS5 Pro, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. A price point has yet to be divulged, but there’s reason to believe it could be $80 or more.

