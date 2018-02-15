New Ready Player One Trailer Released, Dives Deep into the Oasis

The latest Ready Player One trailer is here and it challenges viewers to discover the limits of their own imagination. With continued easter eggs from huge franchises such as The Iron Giant, World of Warcraft, Halo, and more, the latest video shows the struggle of survival and what it truly means to be in a battle of ‘Us vs. Them.’

For those unfamiliar, the premise of the movie adapts the popular novel by Ernest Cline but with a modern day twist. With Wade Watts at the story’s center, a generation born of Virtual Reality finds a haven with a society-driven program called Oasis. Participants could be whoever they wanted in this virtual world, play who they want, look how they want – it’s the gamer’s dream.

As seen in the video above, paradise doesn’t stay very peaceful for long and the battle to survive, to thrive, truly begins. That is the epic tale Ready Player One offers and that’s the tale that is represented in the latest video from Steven Spielberg.

According to the official description of the original book:

“For years, millions have struggled fruitlessly to attain this prize, knowing only that Halliday’s riddles are based in the pop culture he loved—that of the late twentieth century. And for years, millions have found in this quest another means of escape, retreating into happy, obsessive study of Halliday’s icons. Like many of his contemporaries, Wade is as comfortable debating the finer points of John Hughes’s oeuvre, playing Pac-Man, or reciting Devo lyrics as he is scrounging power to run his OASIS rig.

And then Wade stumbles upon the first puzzle.

Suddenly the whole world is watching, and thousands of competitors join the hunt—among them certain powerful players who are willing to commit very real murder to beat Wade to this prize. Now the only way for Wade to survive and preserve everything he knows is to win. But to do so, he may have to leave behind his oh-so-perfect virtual existence and face up to life—and love—in the real world he’s always been so desperate to escape.”

But Spielberg promises tons of surprises, even for those that have ready the source material. Though the puzzle theme from the book will continue, Spielberg was determined to bring the film up out of its 80s setting. Though modern franchises were thrown in, many are impressed to see it still remains true to the organic story, but with a fresh experience for all.

Ready Player One escapes into theaters on March 30th.