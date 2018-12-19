‘Red Dead Online’ Sneaks In a Small Christmas Update

While many developers are going all in with the festive spirit for the holidays, the team over at Rockstar Games are taking a more subtle approach for Red Dead Redemption 2’s online mode. For those wanting to get their “Ho, Ho, Ho” on in the wild west, the studio has implemented Christmas Carols on the pianos in the game’s bars all over the map including the classic Deck the Halls.

One YouTuber shared some of the carols in the video above, showing off just how well these sounds play in the western title. Perhaps this is a prelude to certain Holiday-related items or events, or maybe Rockstar is sticking to just the traditional sounds of Christmas – either way, it’s pretty cool!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Another way to get into the holiday spirit is gift giving! In case you missed out on the initial announcement, the studio is giving back a little extra to those that have been testing out the Red Dead Online beta from the get-go.

“As a thank you for your ongoing support, we are awarding everyone who has played from the Red Dead Online Beta launch through this Thursday, December 20th with a gift of 15 additional gold bars,” reads a new blog post over on the game’s official website. “The awards will begin rolling out today and if you haven’t experienced the Red Dead Online Beta yet, play by Thursday, December 20th for eligibility. All gold bar gifts should be delivered by Monday, December 24th. Keep an eye out for an alert screen when entering the Red Dead Online Beta to confirm the gift.”

There’s also a cash gift as well, “As an added thank you to players who pre-ordered Red Dead Redemption 2, and those who purchased either the Special or Ultimate Edition, we are awarding additional RDO$ gifts. These will be active starting Friday, December 21st and are automatically added to your character’s balance the next time you play Red Dead Online during the Beta and permanently afterwards.”

Special Edition Owners: RDO $100

Ultimate Edition Owners: RDO $1,000

Everyone who pre-ordered: RDO $100 (in addition to Ultimate and Special Edition gifts)

Get your gold, get your Christmas carols on – it’s time to get festive!

Source.