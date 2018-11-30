‘Red Dead Online’ Is Now Available to All

Select players were given access to the Red Dead Online beta earlier this week and since then, Rockstart slowly trickled in even more online hopefuls. The cycle continues and now everyone who is interested in what this online mode has to offer can check it out for themselves because it’s live now for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 players.

From new missions, to apparently flying boats, the Red Dead Online experience makes the wild west even wilder. According to Rockstar, “With the gameplay of Red Dead Redemption 2 as its foundation, Red Dead Online transforms the vast and deeply detailed landscapes, cities, towns, and habitats of Red Dead Redemption 2 into a new, living online world ready to be shared by multiple players. Create and customize your character, tailor your abilities to suit your play style, and head out into a new frontier full of things to experience.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Explore this huge world solo or with friends. Form or join a posse to ride with up to seven players; gather around the fire at your camp; head out hunting or fishing; visit bustling towns; battle enemy gangs and attack their hideouts; hunt for treasure; take on missions and interact with familiar characters from across the five states; or fight against other outlaws in both spontaneous skirmishes and pitched set-piece battles; compete with other players or whole posses in open world challenges and much more.”

This game time is critical for making sure this experience is exactly what players wanted. The studio is relying on players and their feedback on ways to make it better – including the worry about how the economy runs in-game. “We are aiming to deliver a stable and fun experience while collecting as much crucial information and feedback as possible to help us continually improve Red Dead Online. As with any Beta period, we plan to take the time necessary throughout to make Red Dead Online a complete, fun and fully-functional experience, which may take several weeks or months as we continually work to fix bugs, improve systems and implement player feedback into current or future plans.”

Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online are available now for all console players!

How are you liking the online addition so far? What ways do you think Rockstar can improve? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy.