Red Dead Online Adds Public Enemy Mode, Railroad Baron Event, and More

Rockstar Games has been putting some serious work into the online component of the popular Red Dead Redemption 2. Now that Red Dead Online has parted ways with its beta days, it continues to grow as a solid mainstay in Rockstar’s portfolio. That said, the online mode’s latest update has brought a few new goodies for players to enjoy, including a new Public Enemy mode, Railroad Baron event, new Bellerose Hat, and more, which is sure to keep players coming back for more of that glorious Red Dead Online action.

For starters, Public Enemy is a new Showdown Mode that will pit teams against one other to see who can claim victory. “In this world, there are only two ways to win: either be the Public Enemy or be the one to bring them down,” reads the description. “In this new Showdown Mode, each team has a designated Public Enemy, which rotates regularly among players. Kill the opposing team’s Public Enemy to score points but be careful: every kill they make is a point to the other side.”

Next up, the Railroad Baron Free Roam event is here to let players capture all of the train cars they can. “Ride the rails and capture as many train cars as you can in this traveling variation on King of the Castle,” according to the description. “Accept an invite to begin and fight to keep control of the active area on the train car for the longest amount of time over the course of the event to claim victory.”

In addition to all of this, the new Bellerose Hat is sure to impress just about anyone. Every player that jumps into Red Dead Online this week will be treated to the new hate, which will be added to their wardrobe free of charge. It’s also noted that there will be various styles available via the Wheeler, Rawson and Co. catalogue.

If you thought the fun stopped there, well, you’d be wrong. “This week you’ll also get 35% off all Provisions,” according to the post. “And you can customize your Camp with a new flag, theme or an upgraded tent that recharges your cores more quickly while resting at camp with 25% off all Wilderness Outfitters offerings. Visit Cripps at your camp to check it out.”

Red Dead Online is currently available as part of Red Dead Redemption 2, which is out now on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. For more information regarding the popular online mode, check out some of our previous coverage.

