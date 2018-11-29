‘Red Dead Online’ Glitch Has Boats Raining From the Sky

For those that are familiar with how Rockstar handled Grand Theft Auto V’s online mode, it shouldn’t be surprising that Red Dead Redemption 2’s take on it gets a little bit silly. With the beta access rolling out in waves for Red Dead Online, players are already starting to experience the more goofy side of the wild west – including boats falling from the sky.

Though, not all of the silliness is intended. A lot of Red Dead Redemption 2 players are taking to social forums all over the internet to share the funniest (and sometimes horrifying) glitches found in the online mode. The one particular bug that everyone seems to be talking right now? It’s not raining men, it’s raining boats.

As one Reddit commenter pointed out on a post about finding a random boat near a church, “Someone spawns them. [Probably] found an exploit. Yesterday boats were raining at there.”

With others mentioning seeing these boats near Saint Dennis just falling from the sky all willy nilly-like, you’ve got to admit it’s a pretty hilarious bug. Unfortunately for the fictional citizens of this fine area, this glitch also means a really awkward clean up is needed – anybody need to buy a boat?

With a recent patch just going live, we’re not sure if Rockstar will wait for the next full patch for this issue or try to push a hotfix, but one thing is for certain: It’s only going to get weirder from here on out.

Haven’t had a chance to check out the Red Dead Online beta yet? Here’s what you need to know about when you can play:

Tuesday, November 27th: All Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition owners. Please note, players who purchased the physical Ultimate Edition must redeem the Ultimate Edition code in the packaging to be eligible.

Wednesday, November 28th: All players who played Red Dead Redemption 2 on October 26th according to our data.

Thursday, November 29th: All players who played Red Dead Redemption 2 between October 26th to October 29th according to our data.

Friday, November 30th: All players who own Red Dead Redemption 2.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available on Xbox One and PlayStation 4.