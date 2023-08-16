New Red Dead Online Missions Released

A series of new Red Dead Online missions have been released. When Red Dead Redemption 2 was released in 2018, Rockstar Games tried to recapture the magic of GTA Online. Even after a decade, GTA Online is still going strong and shows no signs of slowing down. Unfortunately, Red Dead Online was not able to get as much momentum going. Despite Red Dead Redemption 2 being a massive critical hit and a huge commercial success, Red Dead Online struggled to enjoy the heights of GTA Online due to less major updates over several years. Rockstar Games eventually opted to sunset Red Dead Online, noting that it would support it with smaller content drops, but would not release any more major content updates like GTA Online.

However, we did hear earlier this month there'd be a few new missions added to the game. Those new Telegram missions are here and they come from a contact only referred to as "J". It's unclear who J is, but the first name that may jump to players' minds is John Marston. Either way, these three new Telegram missions revolve around taking down O'Driscolls and Cornwall's men. It doesn't seem like anything overly eventful, but may be worth doing if you're a Red Dead Online fan and need a reason to saddle up once more. Whether or not we ever find out the identity of "J" or get more missions from them remains to be seen, but it may be a small thing that Rockstar keeps doing to keep fans engaged.

3 new Telegram Missions are now available in #RedDeadOnline 📜



• Hostage to Fortune

• The Bell Tolls

• Trial & Tribulation pic.twitter.com/ysRXlT3anQ — John M (@JohnM90GTA) August 15, 2023

Later this week, Rockstar Games will be re-releasing Red Dead Redemption for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 (backward compatible on PS5). The game will bring the core single player experience and the Undead Nightmare expansion to those consoles for $49.99. If you've never experienced John Marston's story, it seems like now is as good a time as any with the timing of this re-release.

