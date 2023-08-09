Red Dead Redemption PC Port Addressed by Take-Two

A PC port of Red Dead Redemption may not be completely out of the question. Red Dead Redemption is one of the most acclaimed games of all-time and helped kickstart Rockstar Games' second must successful franchise behind Grand Theft Auto. The series has been applauded for telling a rich story with characters that have extreme levels of depth and also having one of the most expansive open worlds in gaming. The first game set the bar extremely high and once the sequel exceeded it with flying colors, fans were hoping to see the first game return on modern platforms. Earlier this week, Rockstar Games announced a Nintendo Switch and PS4 port of Red Dead Redemption. It's something that has divided some fans, especially given the high price point, something Take-Two Interactive has actively defended.

Fans were also disappointed as Red Dead Redemption has never come to PC, despite the sequel being available on there. Many hoped this re-release would revise this, but that's not the case at the moment. When speaking with IGN, Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick weighed in, saying he will leave it up to the teams behind the game to decide if it comes to PC. IGN also pressed him on the decisions on whether a game becomes a port, remaster, or remake.

"It depends on the vision that the creative teams have for a title, and in the absence of having a powerful vision, for something that we would do with a title, we might bring it in its original form, we've done that, and in certain instances we might remaster or remake, so it really depends on the title and how the label feels about it, the platform, and what we think the opportunity is for consumers."

As of right now, we'll just have to wait and see if Red Dead Redemption comes to PC. The demand seems to be quite strong and Rockstar is releasing this version of the game to capitalize on those who have never played it, but maybe played the sequel. Red Dead Redemption 2 sold double the amount as the first game, so there's probably a ton of people who never played the original.

