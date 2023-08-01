Red Dead Online Is Getting New Content Soon
Red Dead Online is getting some new content very soon.
Red Dead Online is getting new content very soon, much to the surprise of players everywhere. Red Dead Online has struggled for quite a while, despite the base game of Red Dead Redemption 2 selling extraordinarily well and being met with critical acclaim. Many expected it to be a successor to GTA Online, but that didn't really happen. Unfortunately, for a variety of reasons such as the pandemic and the development of the next Grand Theft Auto, Rockstar Games opted to stop developing new major updates for Red Dead Online last summer. Many felt this didn't allow the game to reach its full potential, but some news may excited fans.
Rockstar Games confirmed today there is new Red Dead Online content on the way. As part of the game's new weekly update, it was revealed new telegram missions from a mystery character named "J" are coming this month. Rockstar's press release noted that there are "new cases requiring an outlaw's steady aim on the horizon". Some have taken this to be a way to tease the upcoming Red Dead Redemption remaster that's heavily rumored, as "J" could refer to John Marston. Rumors have already suggested the remaster could be revealed this month, so the timing would line up. It would be pretty odd for new Red Dead Online content to appear without much reason, but we'll just have to wait and see what happens. You can view this week's weekly update highlights below.
- Double RDO$, Gold, and XP on Free Roam Events, the Featured Series, and A Land of Opportunities Story Missions
- Double RDO$ and XP Free Roam Events, all Races, and Call to Arms
- New Telegram from "J" coming later this month
- Weekly Free Roam Event Challenges
- August 1 – 7: Reward for 5,000 Character XP
- August 8 – 14: Reward for a Treasure Map leading to a haul near O'Creagh's Run
- August 15 – 21: 20X Shotgun Explosive Slug Ammo
- August 22 – 28: 3X Potent Health Cures
- August 29 – September 4: Offer for 50% off a Stable Slot
- 30% off a Veteran or Prestigious Bounty Hunter Role Item for participating in Day of Reckoning
- 40% off an Established or Distinguished Collector Role Item for participating in Salvage
- 40% off an Established or Distinguished Trader Role Item for participating in Trade Route
- Free Vaquero Baroque Spurs for placing Top 3 in any Race this month
- Complete a five-day Daily Challenge streak any time this month to earn 5 Gold Bars off the Naturalist Sample Kit, Butcher Table, Bounty Hunter or Prestigious Bounty Hunter License, Moonshine Shack, or Collector's Bag
- All Fast Travel, Camp Setup, and Relocation Fees Waived
- Returning limited-time Clothing: The Concho Pants and Cardozo Vest
- Free Community Inspired-Outfit from YouTuber JillyBeany comprised of:
- Narrow Neckerchief
- Sandoval Jacket
- Isbell Corset
- Flora Coreseted Chemise (Female) or Everyday Shirt (Male)
- Fitted Pants (Female) or Cabrera Pants (Male)
- Discounts: 30% off Camp Tents, Camp Dogs, Revolver Ammo, Repeater Ammo, and Missouri Fox Trotter Horses, 40% off all Pants, Special Horse Medicine, Reviver Pamphlets, and Greetings and Receptions Emotes