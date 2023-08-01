Red Dead Online Is Getting New Content Soon

Red Dead Online is getting new content very soon, much to the surprise of players everywhere. Red Dead Online has struggled for quite a while, despite the base game of Red Dead Redemption 2 selling extraordinarily well and being met with critical acclaim. Many expected it to be a successor to GTA Online, but that didn't really happen. Unfortunately, for a variety of reasons such as the pandemic and the development of the next Grand Theft Auto, Rockstar Games opted to stop developing new major updates for Red Dead Online last summer. Many felt this didn't allow the game to reach its full potential, but some news may excited fans.

Rockstar Games confirmed today there is new Red Dead Online content on the way. As part of the game's new weekly update, it was revealed new telegram missions from a mystery character named "J" are coming this month. Rockstar's press release noted that there are "new cases requiring an outlaw's steady aim on the horizon". Some have taken this to be a way to tease the upcoming Red Dead Redemption remaster that's heavily rumored, as "J" could refer to John Marston. Rumors have already suggested the remaster could be revealed this month, so the timing would line up. It would be pretty odd for new Red Dead Online content to appear without much reason, but we'll just have to wait and see what happens. You can view this week's weekly update highlights below.