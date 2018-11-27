‘Red Dead Online’ on Xbox One Is Working for Some Players

Some Xbox One users are reporting that they’re successfully getting into the Red Dead Online beta, though not everyone is experiencing the same results.

Red Dead Online, the online component of Red Dead Redemption 2, launched on Tuesday for anyone who bought the Ultimate Edition of the game, though PlayStation 4 users had a much easier time getting into the online beta. While PlayStation 4 players got into the beta with little issue, those on the Xbox One were stuck staring at a “Coming Soon” screen hours after the beta was supposed to begin.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Red Dead Online is so much fun on XBOX!! 😍 pic.twitter.com/07zrjqqJVP — Brox (@ohBrox) November 27, 2018

Rockstar Games tweeted through its support account on Tuesday to acknowledge that the Xbox One version of Red Dead Online was experiencing issues, though it didn’t give any indication of when those problems might be resolved. The Twitter account redirected users to the Rockstar Games customer support page in the meantime.

“We are aware of an issue affecting Xbox One Ultimate Edition players not being able to access Red Dead Online,” Rockstar Support said on Twitter. “Please be patient as we investigate this issue.”

According to the most recent reports from players, many people are now getting into Red Dead Online on the Xbox One without any issues. Results might be mixed, but evidence from screenshots shared online showed that people on Microsoft’s console are able to get into the beta. Some people even said they spoke to Rockstar Support and came back with workarounds for any issues that others might be experiencing.

Xbox One Ultimate Red Dead Online is now working. I have the digital version, so no code needed (took about 7 hours for it to actually start working) — CallMeTrinity23 (@CTrinity23) November 27, 2018

Just finished speaking with Rockstar Support, and i was told to turn off my xbox unplug it for 30+ second, turn it back on, Launch red dead redemption 2 and try to get online, It worked FIRST time… I am now on Character selection whoever that staff member was give her a raise!! — IanG85 (@G85Ian) November 27, 2018

Tuesday is only Red Dead Online’s first day of the beta with more to come after, so Xbox One users who were able to play on the beta’s launch day will have more opportunities throughout the week to make up for the lost playtime. Those who didn’t buy the Ultimate Edition will gain access to the beta throughout the week depending on when they played Red Dead Redemption 2 in the week that it launched. You can find out exactly when you’ll be able to play Red Dead Online by consulting our guide here.