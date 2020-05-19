Red Dead Redemption Fans Celebrate the Game's 10th Anniversary

Today marks the 10th anniversary of Red Dead Redemption, Rockstar Games' beloved western. Released May 18th, 2010 on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, the game quickly became one of the most critically-acclaimed titles ever released by Rockstar. The game's setting, music, storyline, and gameplay struck a chord with critics and audiences alike. Fans clearly haven't forgotten what the game meant to them, either, as many have taken the opportunity to praise the game, and ask Rockstar for a remake! Time will tell whether or not Rockstar revisits the original Red Dead Redemption, but for now, gamers will have to play the game's sequel if they want something built for modern consoles!

Are you a fan of Red Dead Redemption? Would you like to see the game receive a remake? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Keep reading to find out what fans are saying about the 10th anniversary of Red Dead Redemption!