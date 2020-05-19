Red Dead Redemption Fans Celebrate the Game's 10th Anniversary
Today marks the 10th anniversary of Red Dead Redemption, Rockstar Games' beloved western. Released May 18th, 2010 on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, the game quickly became one of the most critically-acclaimed titles ever released by Rockstar. The game's setting, music, storyline, and gameplay struck a chord with critics and audiences alike. Fans clearly haven't forgotten what the game meant to them, either, as many have taken the opportunity to praise the game, and ask Rockstar for a remake! Time will tell whether or not Rockstar revisits the original Red Dead Redemption, but for now, gamers will have to play the game's sequel if they want something built for modern consoles!
Are you a fan of Red Dead Redemption? Would you like to see the game receive a remake? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!
Keep reading to find out what fans are saying about the 10th anniversary of Red Dead Redemption!
The game clearly meant a lot to people!
Happy anniversary to one of the most influential games I’ve ever played. Red Dead Redemption was the first video game to make me cry, to make me realize that video games were so much more than pixels on a screen. Thank You, John Marston. Thank you @rockstargames 🖤 pic.twitter.com/RJJbkw1zX9— Shelby Royal 🦊🦊 (@NerdyFox1223) May 19, 2020
John Marston's story connected with players.
Hard to believe
it's been 10 years since Red Dead Redemption hit store
shelves... What a game. So many great memories, from the epic tale of
John Marston and his journey to grinding hideouts with friends to earn
max prestige and unlock the zebra in online.https://t.co/Od1oY856fI
Hard to believe it's been 10 years since Red Dead Redemption hit store shelves... What a game. So many great memories, from the epic tale of John Marston and his journey to grinding hideouts with friends to earn max prestige and unlock the zebra in online.https://t.co/Od1oY856fI— Alan Walsh 🏳️🌈 (@BeetleComet) May 19, 2020
Some fans even prefer it to the sequel.
Happy 10th
birthday, Red Dead Redemption You're still
very good to this day and somehow have better cover mechanics than the
sequel godbless
Happy 10th birthday, Red Dead Redemption
You're still very good to this day and somehow have better cover mechanics than the sequel
godbless— Bladebrawl (@Bladebrawl) May 18, 2020
That's dedication!
Red Dead
Redemption was such a great game. I was 17 and beat it on prom day.
Almost skipped prom night just to keep playing 😂 https://t.co/H7uNniFuLK
Red Dead Redemption was such a great game. I was 17 and beat it on prom day. Almost skipped prom night just to keep playing 😂 https://t.co/H7uNniFuLK— Alex Schlimme (@SchlimmeAG) May 18, 2020
The game is an all-timer for a lot of people.
Happy decade Red
Dead Redemption. @RockstarGames
thanks for being my favorite game of all time, shaping me as a man and
giving me some of my best memories in gaming but also in my life. Thanks
partner.
Happy decade Red Dead Redemption. @RockstarGames thanks for being my favorite game of all time, shaping me as a man and giving me some of my best memories in gaming but also in my life. Thanks partner.— S P L ^ Z E R (@iAmSplazer) May 18, 2020
Fans are taking the opportunity to ask Rockstar for a remake.
Red dead redemption remake, we know you want it rockstar
and we fans as well want it
Red dead redemption remake, we know you want it rockstar and we fans as well want it— Arseniy Korolkov (@KorolkovArseniy) May 19, 2020
It's always great to see how games form bonds between the people who play them.
I met my best friend playing Red Dead Redemption MP and he
was best man at my wedding, me and him used to just sit at Tanners Reach
with shotguns and wait for Cougars. Good days Happy Ten
Years
I met my best friend playing Red Dead Redemption MP and he was best man at my wedding, me and him used to just sit at Tanners Reach with shotguns and wait for Cougars. Good days Happy Ten Years— Kippy113 (@uncharteddork) May 18, 2020
The game even inspired some to work in the video game industry!
#RedDeadRedemption
is 10 today. 🤯 This title inspired me to pursue a
career in #GameDev.
When I interviewed for my first studio position I nerded out HARD
discussing it, and later learned that the passion I exhibited helped me
land the job. So here's a hearty
"cheers" to RDR! pic.twitter.com/PkDiDyZeou
#RedDeadRedemption is 10 today. 🤯
This title inspired me to pursue a career in #GameDev. When I interviewed for my first studio position I nerded out HARD discussing it, and later learned that the passion I exhibited helped me land the job.
So here's a hearty "cheers" to RDR! pic.twitter.com/PkDiDyZeou— Dustin Reid (@dustinreid) May 18, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.