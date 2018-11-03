‘Red Dead Redemption 2’: How To Find The Tragic Bonnie MacFarlane Easter Egg

Like most open-world games these days, Red Dead Redemption 2 is brimming with easter eggs. Of these, are many callbacks to Red Dead Redemption, which despite coming first, actually takes place after the events of Red Dead Redemption 2.

And of these callbacks is one that involves Bonnie MacFarlane, who was a prominent character in Red Dead Redemption that notably helped John Marston get back to full strength early in the game.

As you may know, in Red Dead Redemption, we learn that Bonnie was once married, but then divorced. However, details on this relationship are never really fleshed out. That said, an easter egg in Red Dead Redemption 2 provides more insight into the relationship, and it may just be the saddest callback in the game, especially if you’re a big Bonnie fan.

Near Flatneck Station, you can find a man lying near the shore of the Flat Iron Lake, seemingly dead. However, you can interact with him, which reveals that he’s dying, but not dead. In his last few moments, he gives a letter to Arthur Morgan.

Addressed to Bonnie MacFarlane, the letter reads:

“Dear Miss MacFarlane, I’m sorry. I said it. I’m sorry. You’re right. I do let things get out of control in my head. I always have. I see that but I love you. We are meant to be together. It is our destiny. I know it is. I saw us in a dream, raising kids. You were very happy as my wife and I was proud to be your husband. Dreams don’t lie and neither do I.

“I’m heading off to make my fortune and when I come back as a rich man, you’ll see what a fine husband I will make you, and a father to our children. And no, I won’t grow up. On that subject you’re wrong. I’ve got so many things to say to you. I’m going to continue with the writing of this letter later, but believe me when I say, we are destined for a long, happy life together. Even your father will come to believe it and accept me, no matter how humble my birth.”

The game never confirms outright that this letter is from her divorced husband, but the content of the letter essentially does just that. Whether the letter ever makes its way to Mrs. MacFarlane, who knows.

