Huge ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Bug Makes Major Characters Disappear

Red Dead Redemption 2 players have found a significant bug that causes four of the Van der Linde Gang characters to disappear from the players’ camps.

Taking to the Red Dead Redemption subreddit, a player by the name of Lasypanda explained what the bug is and who it affects. The entire Marston family consisting of Jack, the protagonist of Red Dead Redemption, and his wife and son named Abigail and Jack along with Sadie Adler are the four characters that players are reporting missing from where they should normally be found. They’ll appear during scripted missions where they’re essential to progressing through the games, players’ reports indicate, but they can’t be interacted with around the camp outside of those moments.

The bug doesn’t appear to be random either with one specific moment pegged as the cause of the issues. Shortly after the start of Chapter 2, players head out on a mission with a character named Uncle where they travel to Valentine for supplies. If players do this mission before speaking to John, Abigail, Jack, and Sadie, there’s a chance that the four characters will disappear from the camp for the rest of the game except for those scripted moments.

There does appear to be a solution for the issue, though it’s not one that’ll bring the characters back without losing quite a bit of progress if players are already far beyond Chapter 2. The player who brought attention to the bug recommended saving at the start of Chapter 2 and talking to each of the four characters first. After that, players should then sleep until nighttime to ensure that the four are still at camp. From there, do a mission that is not the Uncle mission, and if the four are still after the camp after that secondary mission is completed, they should remain in the camp for the rest of the game.

Another solution, according to some who say that they’ve experienced the same bug, is to simply progress until Chapter 4 when the bug will resolve itself. Those results seem to be mixed though with some saying that the characters still aren’t back by then. While it might sound like the disappearance of the characters might be a scripted occurrence with the four planned to be back in the camp later, the player who shared the original post said that they’ve played Chapter 2 both with and without the four characters and said “there is a huge difference.”

Red Dead Redemption 2 is now available for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

