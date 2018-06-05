Red Dead Redemption 2 Gets a Collector’s Set, But There’s a Catch

UPDATE: Rockstar Games has posted the tweet below explaining why the Collector’s Box doesn’t come with a game.

In order to ensure players can pair the Collector’s Box with the game edition of their choice (physical or digital), the Collector’s Box does not include a copy of the Red Dead Redemption 2 game. — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) June 4, 2018

ORIGINAL STORY: Earlier today we reported on the pre-order bonuses and various editions of Red Dead Redemption II that will be available when the game rolls around this October. But perhaps the thing that’s getting the most attention is the introduction of a Collector’s Box with various limited edition goodies that tie in with the game. It’s sure to be of tremendous value to fans, but there’s one thing you’ll want to know before you invest.

The Collector’s Box, which is pictured above, comes with all sorts of Red Dead Redemption II goodies. Here’s what’s in it, straight from Rockstar Games’ product page:

Metal Tithing Box with Lock & Key: Inspired by the lockbox used by the Van der Linde gang to stash contributions to the camp’s upkeep, this thick gauged metal box includes a lock & key, and features black metal band detailing and an engraved Cornwall Freight & Commodities plaque.

Collectable Challenge Coin: Featuring the majestic American Buffalo on one side and a scenic landscape on the other side, this engraved, gold-colored collectable coin comes in a magnetic presentation holder with a black, engraved plaque describing the history of this endangered species.

Double Sided Puzzle: This double-sided, 100-piece wooden jigsaw puzzle features an illustrated view of the bustling port of Saint Denis on one side, and a classically inspired Rockstar Games logo on the reverse.

Six Shooter Bandana: A staple for any frontier outlaw, this bandana features a traditional paisley-inspired pattern with hidden weapon iconography throughout.

Treasure Map: Printed on durable, unrippable paper, this exclusive treasure map reveals the location of some buried treasure that may start Arthur on a search for more riches hidden throughout the world of Red Dead Redemption 2.

Pin Set: This set of six individual pins includes representations of key weapons from Red Dead Redemption 2 including a shotgun, revolver and Dead Eye “X” marker. The set comes in a canvas carrying bag.

Playing Cards: Commemorate the outlaws of the Van der Linde gang with this fully illustrated deck of playing cards featuring key members of the gang including Arthur Morgan, John Marston, Javier Escuella, Bill Williamson and Dutch van der Linde.

Wheeler, Rawson and Co. Catalogue: The one-stop shop for everything from weapons to clothing, the Wheeler, Rawson and Co. Catalogue is an essential shopping tool for turn of the century life. This complete 150-page book is a replica of the edition found in stores throughout Red Dead Redemption 2.

12 Cigarette Cards: These beautifully-illustrated collectable cards can be found throughout the world of Red Dead Redemption 2. This physical collection includes one select card from each set like Famous Gunslingers and Outlaws, Stars of the Stage and Marvels of Travel and Locomotion.

While this set sounds terrific, Rockstar did make one small note: “Red Dead Redemption II sold separately.”

Yep, we appear to be back at that point where a game’s collector’s edition is being offered without the game itself. We saw that years ago with Wolfenstein: The New Order and now it looks like a few of this year’s fall releases are following the same strategy.

A little disappointing? Yeah, it can be. But some fans will go after this collector’s box anyway just because it still looks awesome. The Collector’s Box is available to pre-order from GameStop now for $99.99.

Red Dead Redemption II releases on October 26 for Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

