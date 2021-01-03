Red Dead Redemption 2 Wins Game of the Year From Steam Users

✖

Red Dead Redemption 2 has been named the Game of the Year for 2020 from the PC user base on Steam. Voting has been going on for this honor over the past few weeks and Rockstar Games’ most recent release was able to beat some very stiff competition to win the biggest prize.

The full results for the Steam Awards were announced earlier today with Red Dead Redemption 2 taking home not only the biggest award for Game of the Year, but it also won the most categories. The beloved open-world title was able to beat out other contenders in Hades, DOOM Eternal, Fall Guys, and Death Stranding for the Game of the Year award specifically. All votes for this prize were made by actual users themselves that are on Steam. No votes from a panel of judges or those who work at Valve decided the outcome.

We asked, and the Steam community answered! These are the games & studios you loved the most in 2020. 🏆✨ Drumroll please 🥁🥁🥁 ... here are the winners of the 5th annual #SteamAwards!https://t.co/eSgcvK9MWu? — Steam (@Steam) January 3, 2021

Now, I’m sure you might be reading this and thinking, “What the heck? Red Dead Redemption 2 came out in 2018.” And hey, you’re absolutely right. That being said, the PC iteration of the game didn’t launch on Steam until December 2019. It also released too late in the year back in 2019 to count for that year’s Steam Awards, so its ability to be nominated then carried over into 2020. So while yes, it has been quite a long time since RDR2 originally released, it makes sense to see it winning in this situation.

While Game of the Year was the biggest honor that Red Dead Redemption 2 was given, it also snagged some more hardware. The game ended up winning the award for 2020’s “Outstanding Story-Rich Game” which is one of the other nine categories that Steam allows users to vote for. Additional winners for some of the other various categories included Half-Life: Alyx, Fall Guys, and DOOM Eternal.

This award is another in a long list that Red Dead Redemption 2 has received over the past few years, but it very well might be the last one. Unless the game somehow qualifies for another awards list that I'm currently not aware of, this will likely be one of the final honors that Rockstar snags for its work on the game. Still, you have to imagine that the development team is just as thrilled with this win as they have been with others in the past.

Do you think Red Dead Redemption 2 is worthy of winning Game of the Year on Steam for 2020?