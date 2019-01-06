Watching ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’s Micah Get KOed By An NPC Is Very Satisfying

There wasn’t a moment in Red Dead Redemption 2 where I didn’t want to feed Micah Bell, the most immoral member of the Dutch van der Linde gang, to an angry crocodile. I hate him. Basically the whole gang hated him. And I think every player wanted to run him over with their boah.

Unfortunately, as much as you want to walk up to Micah and slap him a good one across the face, the game doesn’t let you, which is perhaps its biggest flaw. I understand the horse controls can be shoddy, but this is surely worse.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Anyway, while you can’t lay one on his kisser, NPCs can, kind of.

Now, if you’re wondering how to recreate this, well, I have some bad news: you can’t. In order to achieve this moment, the Reddit poster had to replace Reverend Swanson’s character model during a mission (the one where you save him while he’s plastered) with Micah’s character model. However, while it may not be natural, it sure is satisfying. And luckily, there’s plenty to go around. You can even throw him off a bridge like one of the KKK members you captured and hogtied.

God bless mods, right? Hopefully the game comes to PC soon so we can have easier access and a lot more of these type of mods. One with every enemy model in the game replaced with Micah’s would be nice. Or maybe the option to skin Micah and make a nice saddle out of him. Or maybe a mod that just takes him out of the game all together. I’d like that.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. At the moment of publishing this, there has been no word of a Nintendo Switch port nor a PC port. However, while the former seems very, very, very unlikely, the latter has leaked multiple times and is probably in the pipeline gearing up to release this year.

For more news, guides, information, and other coverage on the critically-acclaimed open-world western, click here. And remember, don’t be like Micah.

Thanks, Jedijosh920.