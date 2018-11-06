‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Missing Characters Bug Fix In the Works

Open-world games are expansive adventures rife with stunning journeys and yes – even bugs. Red Dead Redemption 2 is not an exception to that rule, and that’s easily understandable with how large of a scope this title has. One glitch in particular has major characters disappearing from the camp during a certain part of the game. Luckily, Rockstar Games is on the case!

Mild spoilers ahead.

Many players have been reporting that if one were to fail the mission ‘Polite Society, Valentine Style’ in Chapter 2, major characters go missing in the camp area after the glitch has been activated. This prompted Rockstar Games to provide an update on their site to clue players in on what’s going on and what they are doing to fix it.

According to the Support Site for the game:

“If you completed the mission ‘Polite Society, Valentine Style’ at the start of Chapter 2, but needed to use the Retry Checkpoint feature, then Sadie, Jack, John, and Abigail will only appear in camp when they have missions for you to complete. We are aware of the issue and are currently working on a fix to be included in an upcoming Title Update.

“In the interim, in order to experience all vignettes and conversations, players must complete the ‘Polite Society, Valentine Style’ mission without using Retry Checkpoint. If the player fails any portion of the mission they should abandon and restart mission, or load a save before the mission failed.”

They added, “While players will miss some of the in-game vignettes and conversations, mission progression is not impacted. All Companions will return to the Camp at the beginning of Chapter 4.”

Luckily, as mentioned, this doesn’t actually impact the game itself other than to break the immersion a little bit. It’s good to see that the studio is aware of the bug, however, and are actively working on a fix.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available now on Xbox One and PlayStation 4. To learn even more about the Wild West adventure, check out our Game Hub here for patch notes, cosplay, tips, videos, and so much more!