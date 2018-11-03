New ‘Red Dead Online’ Gameplay Details Leak

Right now most Red Dead Redemption 2 players are still immersed and completely lost in the open-world genre. Whether it’s spending all day hunting for pelts, trying to piece together it’s numerous mysteries, or just spending time playing poker with the gang members, there’s a ton of things in the open-world western beyond its missions that will keep you busy for a long, long time.

And that’s good, because the game didn’t launch with online support, which Rockstar Games has been very quiet and secretive about.

That said, a few new details of Red Dead Online have emerged, providing the first look into some of the gameplay you can expect to lose even more hours of your life to.

As you may know, dataminers have been hawkishly pouring over the code of the game’s official companion app, which has already revealed a few details about Red Dead Online, as well leaked the PC version of the game (again) and that the Rockstar Editor is likely coming soon.

The leaks come courtesy of RockstarIntel, and all involve some features and content players can expect from the game’s online mode.

The first leak confirms that like in Grand Theft Auto V, you will be able to purchase different properties for yourself. The leak doesn’t reveal any further salient details, but presumably this will include options ranging from a vast ranch to a big gang hideout for you and all of your friends.

Meanwhile, the second leak reveals the list of vehicles that will be available, which includes Horses, War Wagons, Utility Wagons, Chuck Wagons, Supply Wagons, Horse Cart, and Small Coaches. It’s important to note this list is not final, which means, there’s hopefully still a chance players can own their own train and railroad line.

Lastly, the final leak divulges some of the activities players can look forward to. In addition to different missions, there will be a deathmatch mode, a mission mode, and racing. The last of these of course referring to horse racing, which sounds more appealable now that horses handle much better than they did in the previous game.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.