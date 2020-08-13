New Red Dead Online Update Unbreaks the Game on PS4 and Xbox One

✖

A new Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online update has been released on PS4 and Xbox One, fixing the game in the process. Back on July 28, Rockstar Games released a new Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online update that broke the game on console, especially PS4. Earlier this week, Rockstar Games addressed the issues players have been experiencing since the update, including an inability to mount horses, bullets not working, and NPCs not loading in.

To fix these problems, Rockstar Games has reverted the game back to its state before this update. In other words, it didn't technically release a new update, but erase everything the July 28 update did. According to Rockstar Support, this should eliminate the bulk of stability and performance issues. Meanwhile, any lingering problems will be addressed in future updates.

"An update to Red Dead Online intended to provide security improvements and address connection errors unintentionally introduced a range of issues including connection problems, low animal spawn counts, difficulty pitching Camps, entering Moonshine shacks as well as others on PS4 and Xbox One," said Rockstar Games of the revert. "We have reverted back to the previous version on those platforms, initially launched on July 28. This should address these recent issues and restore stability - meanwhile, we will continue to work to eliminate any remaining issues through future updates."

We’ve rolled back the most recent Red Dead Online Title Update for PS4 and Xbox One to help address issues and improve stability – more info here: https://t.co/nb2Oy0CXCs — Rockstar Support (@RockstarSupport) August 13, 2020

At the moment of publishing, it's unclear just how effective this revert has been, but early reports suggest the bulk of issues plaguing the game since the July 28 update are no longer a problem.

Red Dead Online and Red Dead Redemption 2 are both available via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. The former is free for anyone who owns the latter. At the moment, the only way to play Red Dead Online is to cop RDR2. As for next-gen ports, Rockstar Games still hasn't revealed any plans to bring the open-world western to PS5 and Xbox Series X.

