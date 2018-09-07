Red Dead Redemption 2 Promises an Open World Like You’ve “Never Seen”

Red Dead Redemption 2 is only a month away and the team over at Rockstar are continuing to make sure that fans remained hyped! Art Director Josh Bass and Director of Art Aaron Garbut both sat down recently to give us an even closer look what we can expect from the upcoming game’s massive open-world.

Our friends over at Hollywood Reporter recently sat down with the duo to discuss the follow up to the incredibly popular 2010 smash hit. After talking a bit about how Grand Theft V acted as a staple for the studio’s success, the team also opened up about how this game will be an open-world like never before. Though not the first studio to boast such a confident promise, we believe Rockstar has what it takes to make good on their word.

Josh Bass mentioned, “Red Dead Redemption 2is our first game for the latest generation of hardware, and was an opportunity for our teams to upgrade every single aspect of our approach to game design at once, from graphics and lighting to AI, to weather, sound and score, facial and body animation and more. We have used that power to create a world that goes far beyond anything we have ever done in terms of depth, interactivity and persistence.”

“It’s the sense of life the game has that most sets it apart,” Aaron Garbut added. “When you first enter a town and you see the townspeople going about their business, building houses, selling papers, hanging out, you can instantly tell that we’ve never experienced this detail in an open world game before. Where you see a shack on a hill and you know there is something interesting for you there, maybe you will break in and stumble onto a mystery, or meet the owner and end up getting tangled in something. I think that’s when you can tell that it’s new territory, when you are not even sure if what you’ve done was a mission or not. When all the systemic parts of the world come together with our scripted content in the right ways, it’s kind of incredible.”]

It’s about an unforgettable experience, said Garbut. “Making the player forget they are playing a game, and instead leaving them with a memory of a place. That’s how I leave this project personally, now we are finishing up, I’ve spent years living in this world every day and I’m going to miss it. But I leave it with memories of a place I’ve lived in. That’s pretty amazing.”

To learn more about how the sequel will be challenging, open, and deep at the same time, check out the full interview right here! Red Dead Redemption 2 releases on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 October 26th.