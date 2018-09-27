Red Dead Redemption 2: Horse Testicles Change Size Depending On The Weather

The beauty is in the details. And Rockstar Games isn’t overlooking any in its upcoming release, Red Dead Redemption 2.

The evidence? In the game, horse testicles will change size depending on the weather conditions. Yes, that’s an actual feature in the game.

ICYMI: Horse testicles will change size depending on the weather conditions.

Suffice to say, fans are impressed. They also have some questions. And they are also a little confused.

its what we have all be waiting for boys

What happens if we shoot them lol

To think, someone was paid to do this…

FINALLY SOME GOOD NEWS

When it comes to horses in the game, dynamic testicle tech is just one of the many features Rockstar Games has added. In fact, horses, and how a player interacts with their horse, will have a meaty role in the player’s journey.

Here’s Rockstar Intel with more information and details related to horses in the game:

INFO: You can heavily customize your horse: cut its mane, braid its tail, teach it new tricks and lots more.

INFO: You cannot kill your horse if you shoot it. No emergency stops, thank you.

INFO: If your horse dies, it is dead permanently. Until you get a new one, that is – but you'll have to form a bond all over again.

INFO: You can brush and feed your horse, and actions like these will grow your relationship with it. Growing your relationship lets you unlock more moves when riding the horse.

Dynamic horse testicle tech and dynamic horse pooping? Man, Rockstar is going all-out in pursuit of that game of the year trophy. And from the sounds of it, it will earn many.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is poised to release on October 26 via the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.