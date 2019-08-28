Epic Red Dead Redemption 2 Fight Looks Straight From A Michael Bay Movie

Red Dead Redemption 2 on PS4 and Xbox One has some epic moments, which isn’t very surprising, Rockstar Games are more or less the king of epic campaign moments. But more so than its previous games, Red Dead Redemption 2’s scripting means non-campaign gameplay can sometimes be equally epic. For example, you can get into some crazy fights with the law if you’re able to survive long enough and take up good positions. That said, one player recently took things to another level: a Michael Bay level.

Over on Reddit, user Bigamaxx shared a brief gameplay moment of theirs that features two officers, two explosions, and one epic sequence. As you will know, you can use explosive arrows in Red Dead Redemption 2, often to devastating effect. And that’s exactly what the Reddit user does. First, they perform a takedown on one officer that ends with the officer on their knees and getting an arrow to the face, an explosive arrow. Then the player rolls and fires another explosive arrow at the second officer, which connects, and then bam, both explosive arrows go off in sequence. It’s literally perfecting timing, and something that you’d see in an over-the-top Michael Bay movie.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As mentioned above, fights with the law can often lead to some crazy moments. For example, one player recently showed how to kill half of Van Horn with just one bullet. Meanwhile, another recently executed a brutal 3-for-1 kill with a bow. Between dead-eye and the occasional kill cam, Red Dead Redemption 2 really is a great playground for badass moments that make you feel like a cowboy killing machine.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available for PS4 and Xbox One. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of any additional ports, however, a PC port has leaked multiple times suggesting it’s in the pipeline and possibly coming soon. And if I was a betting man: I’d wager PS5 and Xbox Scarlett re-releases aren’t far behind it.

For more news, media, and information on the critically-acclaimed and best-selling open-world western, be sure to take a gander at all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here.