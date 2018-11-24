‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ With 'Super Mario Odyssey' Music Is A Perfect Match

While playing through Red Dead Redemption 2 and traversing its rugged world, one of the last games you'll likely be reminded of is any Mario game.

That said, music from Super Mario Odyssey played over some Red Dead Redemption 2 is surprisingly a perfect match made in Italian cowboy heaven.

The discovery was made by Reddit user tp_memes and may just be the most important discovery of the year.

As you can see, the music is the main theme from Super Mario Odyssey, Jump Up, Super Star!, which is played during a special level in New Donk City.

Beyond being some of the best music in a Mario game in quite some time, the track is surprisingly great for the open-world western, particularly when Arthur Morgan is in a drunken bar fight.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. At the moment of writing, there's been no word of a PC port nor a Nintendo Switch port. However, the former has leaked multiple times suggesting it's in the pipeline, and may even be coming soon. As for the latter, it seems very unlikely given the technical demands of Red Dead Redemption 2 and the lackluster innards of the Nintendo Switch.

For more news and coverage of the critically-acclaimed open-world western, click here. For more on the game itself, here's a snippet from our official review (courtesy of Robert Workman):

"There is just something here that digs in and grips you, and refuses to let go. Even when everything is looking its bleakest and you wonder if you'll survive, there's a genuine satisfaction from a job well done. From getting away with a stolen oil carriage from a well-guarded refinery to surviving a simple ambush where thugs make the mistake of trying to rob you for your horse. I played for hours on end plowing through the main story and still found myself in wonder just from riding across the countryside and discovering something new -- even fishing feels like it's a devoted part of the game. Fishing."