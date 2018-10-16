‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Review Date Revealed

Red Dead Redemption 2 reviews will start going up next week with the review embargo lifting on October 25th.

Rockstar Games has hyped up Red Dead Redemption 2 with a trickle of trailers, information, and other teasers leading up to the game’s release date, and the reviews are one of the last reveals that those looking forward to the game will see before it’s released. Metacritic announced that people can look for those reviews just one day before the game’s release date with the review embargo lifting on October 25th at 4:01 PT.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4/XONE): //t.co/OGdzvWX9tz

Reviews will start going up on Thursday, October 25 at 4:01am Pacific. Any Metascore predictions for this HIGHLY anticipated title? pic.twitter.com/RUIBXk7ood — metacritic (@metacritic) October 16, 2018

The date that the embargo lifts cuts it close to when the game releases, a timeframe that’s sometimes concerning to those waiting on reviews for games in movies. But with how highly-anticipated Red Dead Redemption 2 is, many people have likely already made up their minds about the game and pre-ordered it ahead of October 26th with reviews only serving as a first look at the game.

Looking back to the original Red Dead Redemption game, Metacritic pointed out how high the scores were for the game that came before Rockstar’s new Red Dead project. Red Dead Redemption got a solid 95 on the PlayStation 3 and the Xbox 360 with people replying to Metacritic’s tweet to speculate about what kind of score the new game will get.

The first installment (2010) scored a 95 on both PS3 and 360 (a Metacritic Must-Play):

PS3: //t.co/J1Fic9Yobx

Xbox 360: //t.co/0HyEK6fQd9 — metacritic (@metacritic) October 16, 2018

Depending on when reviewers get the game, they’ll have a lot to play through leading up to that review embargo date. A new Red Dead Redemption 2 report indicated that the game has around 60 hours of story content with that number presumably not including the side missions and other explorations opportunities. Rockstar Games even cut around five hours from the game that it said didn’t mesh well with the story, the scrapped content barely putting a dent in how long the game will supposedly keep players invested. That same report also indicated that the Rockstar Games team worked 100-hour work weeks on the game, a statement that attracted criticism and was clarified by Rockstar.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is scheduled to be released on October 26th for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, but you can find reviews for it the day before on October 25th.