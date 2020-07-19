Red Dead Redemption 2 Movie Trailer Concept Starring Kit Harington Released

✖

Red Dead Redemption 2 is one of the greatest games of all time. And if you've played the PS4, Xbox One, and PC game, you'll immediately recognize some of the westerns that inspired it. And at times, Red Dead Redemption 2's cinematic cutscenes and storytelling are as good as anything you'll see in even the best westerns. However, to experience Red Dead Redemption 2, you will need to fork over at least 40 hours of your life.

And unfortunately, this is the only way you will ever be able to experience Red Dead Redemption 2. Rockstar Games seems to have little interest in expanding its IP beyond the video game realm. And it doesn't have to. Red Dead Redemption is massive already, and GTA is even bigger. That said, Rob Long of Smasher has gone through the trouble of imagining what a Red Dead Redemption movie, starring Kit Harington, could look like. Of course, it looks pretty great.

"Red Dead Redemption 2 is a video game. The visuals, story, and dialog are so good, you may have to repeatedly tell yourself that as you play through the massive open world and experience this western tale," said Long about the making of the trailer. "With a story this solid and lifelike, it's natural (at least for me) to imagine it becoming a live-action feature film. As my wheels spun around with that concept for a couple of days, I began to cast this fictitious film with Kit Harrington."

You can check out the "teaser trailer" for yourself, below:

Again, the chances of Red Dead Redemption showing up on the big screen anytime soon are quite non-existent. However, with the current trend of TV adaptations of video games, it's a bit easier to imagine the IP rearing its head on HBO, Netflix, or Amazon.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. For more coverage on Rockstar Games peep the relevant links below:

