Elon Musk Roasts Rockstar Games and GTA 5 in Viral Tweet

Elon Musk is back to roasting video games on Twitter. His latest victim? Rockstar Games and Grand Theft Auto V. Earlier this month, a Rockstar Games logo flashed across the screen at the big PS5 games event. As this happened, many prepared to see GTA 6, or, at the very least, Red Dead Redemption Remake, Bully 2, or even a next-gen port of Red Dead Redemption 2. Viewers didn't get any of this though. They got GTA 5, and an announcement that the game -- and GTA Online -- are coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X in 2021.

As you would expect, this announcement was met with considerable criticism, and of course, memes. GTA 5 released back in 2013 on the PS3 and Xbox 360. It was then ported to Xbox One and PS4. And now, seven years later, it's being ported to its third generation of consoles.

At this point, it's safe to say Rockstar Games is really milking this one. And it makes sense. Not only is the game the second best-selling game of all time, behind only Minecraft, but it continues to be one of the best-selling games every month without fail. It just keeps selling.

So, of course Rockstar Games is bringing it to PS5 and Xbox Series X, even if it takes a PR hit in the process. However, if there's one thing Rockstar Games probably didn't account for, it's getting roasted by billionaire and meme master Elon Musk.

As you can see, the meme quickly went viral, though this is typically the result for anything Musk tweets.

Who controls the memes,

controls the Universe — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 26, 2020

For whatever reason, GTA has been on the mind of the entrepreneur, who tweeted out about the game not long before all of this, noting it's only a matter of time before Tesla comes to GTA and GTA comes to Tesla.

Only a matter of time before someone steals a Tesla while playing GTA on a Tesla — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 26, 2020

