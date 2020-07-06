New Rockstar Games Project Leaked

✖

A new Rockstar Games project has seemingly leaked, and fans of the games maker are scrambling to figure out if its GTA 6, Bully 2, L.A. Noire 2, or something different. According to Video Games Deluxe, the Australia-based studio is hiring for a AAA open-world VR title being made in collaboration with Rockstar Games. In fact, it seems the studio is bulking up for the game, noting in the LinkedIn post that it has several positions available.

Unfortunately, the developer doesn't disclose what this project is. That said, its development history may offer some clues. As the post notes, the team is coming off L.A. Noire: The VR Case Files, a standalone, and shrunken version of L.A. Noire for VR. The team also worked on porting L.A. Noire to current-gen consoles. In other words, the most obvious answer to the aforementioned question is that this is L.A. Noire 2. However, while this is the obvious answer, it's not the most likely.

Rockstar Games isn't making L.A. Noire 2 for the simple reason that it has no reason to. It has far bigger fish to fry. Meanwhile, the team that worked on the first game no longer exists.

More likely, this is a VR mode for a pre-existing game, like GTA 5 or Red Dead Redemption 2, or a VR mode for an upcoming game, like GTA 6. Of these three possibilities, the former seems the most likely. GTA 6 is unlikely to release with a VR mode, and while Red Dead Redemption 2 is newer than GTA 5, the latter already has a first-person mode and is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X next year in an "expanded" form.

Unfortunately, for now, all we can do is speculate. This project could be a number of things, and right now, Video Game Deluxe hasn't said anything about it other than it's "groundbreaking."

"Having finished the critically well-received L.A. Noire: The V.R. Case Files we are now gearing up for a new project, a AAA open-world title in VR for Rockstar," reads the aforementioned LinkedIn post. "2020 marks our 7th year of working exclusively for Rockstar in Sydney and we are excited to taking on this groundbreaking project."

At the moment of publishing, Rockstar Games has not commented on this leak, and it's unlikely it will. The notoriously silent company never comments on leaks, reports, rumors, or any information of the unofficial variety.

