Big GTA 6 Feature Possibly Leaked

✖

A new GTA 6 feature has leaked, or at least that's what some Grand Theft Auto fans think. While the new installment in the Grand Theft Auto series is likely still a few years away, this hasn't stopped rumors and reports about the game from flooding the Internet. That said, this time we have something a bit more tangible in the form of a new leak that comes way of an official partner of Rockstar Games.

This week, Australia-based developer, Video Games Deluxe, revealed it's hiring for a AAA open-world VR title. Why is this notable? Because not only is this the same studio that made L.A. Noire: The VR Case Files for Rockstar Games, but the developer notes the game is being made in collaboration with Rockstar Games.

Unfortunately, Video Games Deluxe doesn't reveal any additional details about the mystery game, but it does note it's a "groundbreaking project."

"Having finished the critically well-received L.A. Noire: The VR Case Files we are now gearing up for a new project, a AAA open-world title in VR for Rockstar," said the developer in a LinkedIn post. "2020 marks our 7th year of working exclusively for Rockstar in Sydney and we are excited to take on this groundbreaking project."

Now, Video Games Deluxe doesn't specify that this is a new game, just a "new project." In other words, it's possible Rockstar Games has brought the team on board to bring a pre-existing game to virtual reality, such as GTA 5 or Red Dead Redemption 2. Of these two, the former is the more likely. Not only is it more popular, but it's coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X next year in an "expanded" form. Further, it already has a first-person mode, which would make the transition to VR easier.

However, it's also possible this is for Rockstar Games' next release, GTA 6, which could have huge implications for the game.

Unfortunately, for now, all we can do is speculate. At the moment, all we know is Rockstar Games is eager to explore VR more, which is surpassing given how niche the market is.

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Meanwhile, for more coverage on the game click here or check out the relevant links below:

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.